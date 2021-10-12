Klasha launches in Ghana to facilitate e-commerce and cross-border payments

Klasha, a Lagos- and San Francisco-based startup that provides technology infrastructure services for cross-border commerce in Africa, on Tuesday announced its expansion into Ghana.

According to Klasha, its suite of solutions helps Africans buy from merchants worldwide, make payments in local currencies and get their products delivered regardless of their location across the continent within 10 days.

The expansion into Ghana comes a week after Klasha raised $2.4 million in seed funding to scale. It also represents its first expansion into another African country, offering merchants an opportunity to key into the West African country’s e-commerce economy.

“Before now, international online and offline businesses faced the challenge of accepting online payments from Africa and even delivering items to Ghana,” CEO Jessica Anuna, said in a statement made available to TechCabal. “Our solution will simplify the process, removing payment and last-mile delivery barriers”

The Klasha mobile app is now available in Ghana with functionalities that include instant transfers of money between the country and Nigeria.

In addition, the startup said it has introduced a multi-currency wallet, giving users the option to hold, exchange and send money in different currencies for free.

Founded by Anuna in 2018, the startup’s initial focus was on making it easier for African consumers to buy products directly from global fashion retailers. However, the company has evolved over the years and relaunched in May 2021 after some iterations.

With KlashaWire, the latest of its product offerings, businesses can send large payments to their suppliers overseas using local African currencies through multiple payment methods. Klasha then remits the money to the suppliers in dominant currencies like the US dollar within three business days.

According to the startup, payments can be made to all countries in the world except Libya, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, and Ukraine, for a minimum transaction fee of 0.7% of the amount sent.

Klasha plans to extend its presence to more countries in the coming months, according to its marketing manager, Edidiong Ekong.

Michael Ajifowoke | Author