TechCabal Daily – A win against the regulator 🥂

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Good morning ☀️ ️ Amazon is now officially making its own TVs. Until now, Amazon has sold streaming sticks that plug into TVs, and has worked with other manufacturers to build TV sets with its own Amazon Fire interface. But Amazon said it needed to build its own TV sets in order to better integrate its Fire TV software with Alexa voice controls. Would you get one? In today’s edition A win against the regulator

Another one for mPharma in East Africa

Building a food supply operating system: the Vendease story

Facebook gaming > YouTube gaming

Highlights from #FOC2021

Ask an Investor Twitter Space Conversation

A WIN AGAINST THE REGULATOR Win some, you lose some, the saying goes. On Monday it was the former for Nigerian fintech platform Risevest. What happened? A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria, overturned an interim order placed in August which directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the bank accounts of Nigerian fintech platform Risevest. Backstory: In August, the CBN got a court order to freeze the bank accounts of Nigerian fintech platforms Risevest, Bamboo, Trove and Chaka for six months on the basis that they were involved in speculative activities that contributed to making the naira weaker to the US dollar. Hmm, so what does this mean? This court order means Risevest has been absolved from any claims that it was involved in speculative activities and cryptocurrency trading after the CBN prohibited it in February. Treading with caution: Despite this win, Risevest’s CEO, Eke Eleanya, said it’s an ongoing conversation and Risevest is still engaging with the CBN to understand how best to comply with its regulatory requirements. “So far, we’ve shown them that we’re not sourcing foreign exchange from official sources and reselling to the blackmarket to make a profit. We’re not contributing to the problem,” he said. Read more: Nigerian fintech, Risevest wins court order to unfreeze its bank accounts.

PAYSTACK PRESENTS ARTWORK Paystack presents Artwork, a video show about the business side of being a creator in Africa! In Ep 1, learn how to distribute your music and manage your IP rights. Watch now 👉🏾 https://youtu.be/-TOxHmLNDWo

This is partner content.

ANOTHER ONE FOR MPHARMA IN EAST AFRICA mPharma is back at it again with a new market entry. On Wednesday, the Ghanaian healthcare startup announced its entrance into Uganda by acquiring a 55% stake in local pharmacy chain, Vine Pharmacy. This comes two years after mPharma made its first entry into the East African market with its $5 million purchase of Kenya-based Haltons Pharmacy. Heard it through the grapevine… …that Vine used to be the largest pharmacy chain in Uganda. Founded by Grace Munyirwa in 1999, the company was big among women ages 20-40, who made up 78% of their client base. Back in 2013, the company received investment from the Dubai-based Abraaj Capital known for using “buy and build” strategies for growth. Unfortunately, this growth slowed once investment capital ran out. Refreshed, Renewed, ReVined mPharma wants to revive vine at just the right time. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major gaps in Africa’s medical supply chain. This prompted an influx of investment in healthcare startups throughout the African continent. In 2020 alone, Africa’s health care startups raised a total of $90 million. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been a big supporter of African healthcare startups as well, awarding funding to startups like Ilara Health (Kenya), Medsaf (Nigeria), and even mPharma itself over the past two years.

IT’S DAY 2 OF THE AFRILABS ANNUAL GATHERING! It’s Day 2 of the AfriLabs Annual Gathering! Don’t miss our session themed “Exits and Unicorns: A New Era for Investing in Africa! Expect dialogues that’ll forge the journey for the future of tech in Africa! Join virtually here

This is partner content.

BUILDING A FOOD SUPPLY OPERATING SYSTEM In Africa, food businesses are mostly vulnerable to substandard goods, expensive middlemen, wastage of productive time while restocking, and delayed delivery. In January 2020 four friends: Tunde Kara (CEO), Olumide Fayankin (COO), Gatumi Aliyu (CPO) and Wale Oyepeju (CTO), set out to solve this problem. So they launched Vendease, a platform that makes procurement easier and more transparent for Hotels and Restaurants in Africa. Backstory: Kara had witnessed one of his best food outlets shut down due to the instability in food prices. But nothing was done until Fayankin also encountered an unsatisfied hotel manager and offered to handle their procurement. Growth and traction: The startup has grown from one customer to handling thousands of food businesses across three cities in Nigeria. Vendease recently raised a $3.2 million investment from Y Combinator and a number of other investors to expand into more African cities and scale its technology that will help its positioning as the African food supply operating system. Read on: Damilare shares the story of how Vendease came about in this article.