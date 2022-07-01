Africa’s biggest fintech startup, Flutterwave, has announced the appointment of Gurbhej Dhillon, a former Goldman Sachs managing director, as its new chief technical officer (CTO).

As CTO, Dhillon will see to internal infrastructural developments within the firm. His work will centre around improving Flutterwave’s innovative tech platform, which currently supports integrations with key tech players like Visa and Mastercard, and other customers like Uber and Booking.com.

Asides from improving the general architecture and infrastructure of Flutterwave’s platform, Dhillon will leverage his experience in engineering leadership to support engineers and product creators to design the best solutions that support the business growth of other Flutterwave customers.

Dhillon is joining Flutterwave from a previous similar role at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, where he doubled as CTO and head of lending. Accordingly, he has a broad knowledge of enterprise application architecture across financial services.

Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I am delighted to be joining the Flutterwave team at such an exciting time for the company. As a leading financial technology company in Africa, Flutterwave is well-positioned to capitalise on the global trends in payment digitisation and continue to drive Africa’s digital transformation, creating further opportunities for customers and merchants alike. It is a very crowded market, with lots of new entrants, so it is vital that we as a company continually look to innovate our products and services, improve our existing architecture and create endless possibilities for everyone.

At Marcus, Dhillon was responsible for launching platforms to significantly grow businesses while improving customer experience and establishing strategic partnerships with several Fortune 500 companies.

Speaking on the appointment, the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, maintained that Dhillon’s contribution to the team is needed as the company continues to expand. “I look forward to working closely with Gurbhej as we continue to expand rapidly,” Agboola said. “With the needs of our customers constantly evolving, we remain focused on driving further innovation across the business and continuing to develop our cutting-edge technology platform that simplifies payments and connects the African market with the world. Gurbhej’s experience and deep expertise in developing financial technology platforms will be instrumental in Flutterwave’s further growth.”

Flutterwave recently completed a Series D funding round, which saw the company’s value rise to a record-making $3 million.

