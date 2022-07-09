This Week: Wave raises €90 million

Flutterwave accused of money laundering in Kenya After facing allegations of insider trading and abuse, fintech unicorn Flutterwave is now being accused of laundering about $52.9 million in Kenya. Flutterwave has said the claims are false. Read the story on TechCabal

Wave secures €90 million Waving hello to debt financing, Senegalese fintech Wave secured a €90 million syndicated loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The World Bank is the second time the World Bank is stretching its investment arm towards Wave. Learn more on TechCabal

Equiano cable lands in Namibia The Namibian city of Swakopmund has received Google’s Equiano cable, a subsea internet cable which experts say will improve Namibia’s data transmission, internet speed by 2.5 times and penetration by 7.5 times, and create about 21,000 indirect jobs in 3 years. Read the full details on TechCabal

Ghana prepares to test the eCedi Ghana has outrun Nigeria in the “financial inclusion by digital currency” race. Ghana’s digital currency—eCedi—is now in the pilot phase. The offline version of the eCedi is undergoing testing in rural areas. Read it on TechCabal

Autochek acquires CoinAfrique Is Autochek on Auto-cheque? It seems like the Nigerian-born startup can’t stop writing cheques. After buying the North African automotive startup KIFAL, Autochek has now acquired CoinAfrique. The acquisition will accelerate the penetration of its auto financing services in the francophone region. More details are on TechCabal

Bolt opens Africa head office in Kenya Kenya is fast becoming a home of firsts as several global companies are setting up their first African regional offices on its soil. Google, Microsoft, and now Estonia-born ride-hailing startup Bolt has opened its regional office in the country’s capital—Nairobi. Learn more about it on TechCabal