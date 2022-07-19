inq., a pan-African computing solutions provider currently present in 9 African countries, has announced an agreement with Sweden-based Enea AB to license the company’s edge intellectual property (IP) Enea Edge through a perpetual development license.

Enea Edge is an open virtualisation and management platform for edge devices that the company claims has the potential to be used in building virtualised networks and also provides a minimum footprint and focuses on maximum performance, specifically around networking and edge applications.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, inq. stated that access to Enea Edge’s software development kit (SDK) and IP will position it as an edge technology company with full stack ownership of edge computing technologies from devices to hypervisors and applications.

inq.’s executive chairman, Andile Ngcaba, mentioned that the Enea Edge IP licensing is in line with the company’s goal of becoming a global edge computing leader, as it will allow it to enter the edge orchestration space and also be able to serve clients not only across Africa but in the US and Europe.

Edge computing is a technology that facilitates data processing at or near the source of data instead of a traditional centralized data centre or cloud. This in turn leads to faster insights, improved response times and better bandwidth availability.

According to Gartner, currently, 10% of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data centre or cloud and this number is predicted to reach 75% by 2025, reflecting the potential future value of inq.’s edge license.

