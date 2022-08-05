Caroline Eboumbou Source: All On

Al On, a Nigerian independent impact investing company, has appointed a new CEO, Caroline Eboumbou. Eboumbou was previously director of investments, power and climate team at the Rockefeller Foundation.

All On invests in off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and gas technologies deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help bridge its significant energy gap. The investing company got its seed funding from Shell and has a special focus on the Niger Delta region.

In a press statement announcing her appointment, Eboumbou said, “I am honoured to join All On, a company that has demonstrated its commitment and efficiency as a true agent of change by supporting those delivering services in underserved and un-served off-grid energy markets in Nigeria. I look forward to working with the All On team, board, investees and the wider off-grid energy sector to support and develop a dynamic and robust eco-system in Nigeria and beyond for the years to come.”

Osagie Okunbor, All On board chairman, added, “We are thrilled to continue working even more closely with Caroline and confident that her wealth of experience and skills will be an asset to All On.”

Ebombou will take over from acting CEO, Afolabi Akinrogunde, on September 1, 2022.

