👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Naira payments are making a comeback

Happy pre-Friday 🎉

Naira payments are making a comeback soon.

Don’t you just love a good “stealth mode” story? A fintech company that currently processes Naira payments for big-name companies—Shein, Netflix, Facebook, Microsft, Canva, PayMyTuition—with customers in Nigeria recently signed up Amazon Prime Video as a merchant.

ICYMI: Amazon Prime Video is live in Nigeria—a long time coming if you ask us.

We frequently see Nigerians complain about the inability to pay for movie and music streaming subscriptions denominated in naira with their naira cards. A bit of a sad irony when you think about it. But this mysterious fintech is changing things.

Could it also succeed in also signing on big tech players like Google Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria?

While we can’t disclose the name of the fintech just yet, 🤫 a source close to the story tells us that fintech is working with one of Nigeria’s largest commercial banks to enable local payments for more international players. With Prime Video’s recent activation in Nigeria, is HBO Max next?

Here’s what we can say though: very soon, Nigerians will be able to pay for online services using their naira cards without worrying about mercurial exchange rates for virtual USD cards, or $20 transaction limits.

Can you guess which fintech we’re talking about?

Hint: It’s none of your usual suspects. 🧐