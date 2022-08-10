👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – African founders and investors speak up

African startups might have hacked market expansion with more startups doing acquisition deals to expand their user base. Read about it all in our State of Tech in Africa Report .

AFRICAN FOUNDERS AND INVESTORS ON THE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

In May 2022, after over a year of the tech stock market bull run and record billion-dollar investments raised by startups across the globe, the effects of the global economic downturn started to trickle in. Tech companies around the world laid off more than 15,000 employees that month alone, and over 65,000 tech employees have been laid off so far this year, according to lay-off aggregator Layoffs.fyi.

Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, and other tech investors advised portfolio companies in May to buckle up for hard times and plan for the worst. Heeding that advice, African startups started responding with firings.

At the end of May, Egypt-born mobility startup Swvl, announced plans to lay off a third of its workforce, a few months after becoming the first African startup to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Kune Food, a Kenya-based cloud kitchen, shut down in June, automatically laying off 90 employees, just one year after raising $1 million pre-seed. Earlier this month, Kenyan logistics startup Sendy laid off 10% of its 300 staff members.

All 3 startups attributed the downsizing to the global economic downturn.

These announcements are possibly just the first few out of many to come, raising the question: how are African founders and investors responding to this economic downturn?

This question was the centre of discussion at a recent event organised by Ingressive Capital between African startup founders, investors and executives from Google such as managing director, sub-Saharan Africa, Nitin Gajria; director, West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; and head of startup ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiyegbus.

