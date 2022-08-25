South Africa-based renewable energy company, WiSolar, has announced the launch of WiGo, its Android and iOS hybrid prepaid solar electricity app for Nigeria and South Africa customers.

WiGo is a hybrid prepaid solar electricity app that enables users to register and sign in to buy prepaid solar electricity tokens, recharge remotely, view electricity top-up history and view solar performance.

Individuals and companies can also partner with WiSolar to earn commissions on packages sold. Partner installers, on the other hand, earn on installations and maintenance.

Another perk offered by WiGo is that partner developers and property owners will be able to view customers, earn commissions on prepaid tariffs, and determine prepaid tariffs for tenant solar usage. WiSolar claims that developers and property owners can get improved cash flow by having electricity used through the prepaid metre paid back to the owner.

Speaking on the launch, the founder and CEO of WiSolar, Tonye Irims, said the launch of the mobile app is a furtherance of the company’s commitment and drive to democratise the delivery of solar electricity.

“One of our commitments as a tech company and startup is the goal to ensure that we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to contribute in our own little way of empowering solar electricity users and bringing the same closer to people across Africa,” he added.

