Jumia is one tech company that is almost always making the news. From diversifying into Q-commerce to expanding into other tech fields, the company’s strides explain its position as the leading e-commerce platform in the African countries it operates. Now, Jumia has launched an integrated warehouse and logistics network facility to improve its operations in Nairobi, the technological hub of Kenya.

The 11,000-metres squared warehouse will serve as a convergence point for various Jumia’s services and will scale up Jumia’s warehousing capacity in the region. The warehouse will also eliminate the need to transport items from warehouses to sorting centres (where orders are usually processed to users), thereby reducing the operational logistics cost and gas emissions of first-mile deliveries.

The new operations centre is strategically located along Mombasa road, close to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the new Nairobi Expressway.

“The new integrated facility has enabled us to converge our multiple warehouses and network operations under one roof. This will help us to improve our fulfilment operations to be more efficient and scalable, thus taking care of our future needs as the business continues to grow,” said Juan Seco, Jumia Kenya CEO.

Another service set to benefit from this facility is Jumia Express—a Fulfilled-by-Jumia service that enables sellers on Jumia to warehouse their products with Jumia, ensure quicker deliveries and minimise out-of-stock order cancellations.

Speaking on how the facility augments Jumia’s sustainability practices, Jumia Services Country Manager, Ankur Agarwal, said: “The convergence of our operations has helped us to reduce up to 15 truck trips per day, enabling us to reduce carbon emissions significantly. We will continue to look for opportunities to contribute positively to the environment.”

Jumia is also extending its logistics offering to other local e-commerce players who are not listed in Jumia but wish to “leverage its network, technology, and expertise for last-mile and line haul deliveries.”

For Jumia’s staff, this new location is a breath of fresh air as it offers enhanced working conditions, improved working space, and a more accessible location, compared to the other centres the e-commerce giant had been using.

