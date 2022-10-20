South African media company Primedia, announced that it has purchased land in Africarare’s Ubuntuland metaverse.

The company made the announcement at its inaugural PrimeX event in Johannesburg, adding that the move is in line with the group’s strategy of entering new spaces, diversifying its content offerings and presenting advertisers with new and innovative platforms for maximum reach to forward-thinking audiences.

By entering Ubuntuland, Primedia plans to create more meaningful engagement and connection with its audience.

Primedia is a media giant, offering outdoor advertising via billboards to clients. The media house also owns radio stations 947 and CapeTalk, as well as TV news station Eyewitness News. In addition to these, Primedia claims it will use the newly purchased land in Ubuntuland to offer advertisers virtual billboards that replicate the presence these platforms have in the real world, effectively becoming the sales house for Africarare.

Speaking on the land acquisition, Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Primedia to Africarare. The remarkable prowess of this media giant has led their platforms to play an integral role in the lives of so many South Africans and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will take that further and create new engagement opportunities for advertisers.”

Primedia joins the likes of MTN and Nedbank as the latest South African company to purchase land in Africarare’s Ubuntuland metaverse.

