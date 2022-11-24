South African retailer Game has announced its metaverse debut through a Game-branded Roblox game. Launched on 21 November, the game gives players the opportunity to win their share of over R70,000 in vouchers, leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Game becomes the first South African retailer to join the metaverse and joins other SA companies like MTN and Nedbank who have both made a play in the metaverse.

According to a statement, the game mixes South African culture and the fantastical in a challenge to race around a downtown city neighbourhood. Players will use potholes as portals, party at rooftop DJ gigs, and dodge goo from exploding pigeons as they compete to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Players entering the world will be tasked with finding 8 comet fragments (inspired by the retailer’s Black Friday ad campaign) around the city block—and those who are able to do this in the quickest time will win real-world prizes.

The top player for each day will win R5000 in vouchers, with the second receiving R3000 and the third R2000 worth of vouchers. The competition ends on 28 November, but the game will remain available in Roblox for players to enjoy.

Commenting on the launch, Game’s vice president of marketing Katherine Madley said, “We are so excited about this launch, as we open up our brand to a new audience…we have seen the incredible growth of the gaming sector globally and heard the call from consumers for brands to be more innovative in their approach.”

Madley further added that Game plans to continue growing its metaverse presence.

“Rather than a once-off project, we see this platform as an ongoing, integral part of our brand going forward. We are working to ensure we push this kind of innovation forward in our business, and plan to grow this offering,” she added.

