👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – 5G in Kenya

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH ADEGOKE OYENIYI

AdeGoke Oyeniyi is a technology journalist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of TechPR and Hankara Inc, a talent marketplace placing African content marketers in remote roles with foreign tech companies.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I’m like your primary school proprietor. I run a school online that trains storytellers so that they can make lots of money writing stories for companies.

What did you want to be as a child, and are you living the dream?

I always wanted to run my own business, as a kid, and become a billionaire. I’ve always wanted to tell stories. Maybe not necessarily tech stories, but human stories that connect, impact and shape societies.

I’m not a billionaire but like Blxst says in his record, “I’m still on my way, my way, and the top don’t look too far no more.”

How should people think about content creation on the continent?

That it’s a huge responsibility to create content because it has the power to shape and transform society. Across journalism, entertainment, and media, content creation requires diligence, professionalism and accuracy.

A great example is Viola Davis’ latest movie, the Woman King and the global conversation it stirred. That’s content that was produced with purpose.

You created a great team at TechCabal, and you’re creating another at Hankara. How do you spot good talent?

People can always learn the technicalities of creating content; you can always learn grammar, writing, photography, and all that.

What cannot be learnt is the eye for storytelling, creating ideas and imagination. It’s the raw talent that I look out for first.

Any diligent person can improve their grammar over time but the ability to create and see things that others miss, weave imaginary worlds and portray them in ways that the people enjoy.

Second thing I look out for is effort. You can’t be a writer if you don’t write frequently so I look for effort and consistency in creation.

Is content really as valuable as other technical skills like software development?

I feel like this you’re setting me up but I’ll give it a shot!

There’s almost nothing being done today that doesn’t require coding; software development is a more fundamentally useful or important discipline.

But I’d say that’s only within the work environment and corporate lens. In the real world though, content is king because it’s what we consume. It’s how we learn, how we get informed, and how we entertain ourselves. It’s how societies are programmed.

Content has its own path and importance in shaping society.

What should people looking to get into the content creation space be doing?

First, identify the niche you want to play in. Content is wide.

Be passionate. In content, you need to be passionate and love what you do. Unlike other disciplines, content requires heart; it’s not manual. If you’re not passionate, then it’ll show in your work because passion is what drives creativity.

Identify the masters in your niche and follow them religiously. Read their books, their stories, their blogs and anything they create. Understudy them.

Read books and online articles. A content creator is first an explorer because you can only create from the reservoir of what you explore. If you can, travel and explore the world.

You also need to learn the business of content; how to position and market yourself. Just pricing your services can make or mar your career.

Finally, create, just do it! Start a blog, newsletter, or a series on Instagram. Just create because that’s what helps you develop your skills.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

I’m not sure how to explain it but it’ll have to be the calculated decision I made to go into business writing..

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at? And something you really do not like doing that you’re great at?

I really love playing chess but I’m not as good as I’d like to be.

I can’t think of anything I’m great at but don’t like doing.

If you could be any Marvel/DC superhero, who would you be and why?

The superhero whose powers I’ve always wanted is Charles Xavier—Professor X. I love the ability to identify human thoughts, interpret them and use them to programme the human mind. It’s also what I love about content, the way we can use it to shape minds.