🚀Entering Tech #010: How to become a data analyst

My second favourite Apple Music playlist is “Favorites Mix”. Apple—using AI— curated this playlist for me based on the songs I love to listen to every day. Early-stage startups cannot afford to deploy AI technology to power product research, but they can hire intelligent data analysts. If you have a naturally curious mind and a proclivity for research, then you should consider a career in data analysis.

The TC Insights team is obsessed with data, and rightly so because data is the new oil. Most people are afraid of data because they think it’s only about complex numbers and calculations, but there is so much more to data than numbers.

Today’s trivia is inspired by the hot Twitter news that has been trending all week.

It’s that time of the year when companies and governments are gearing up for yearly reports.

Very soon, we’ll see stats that tell us how many people did what, when, and why.

Take this edition of TC Daily, for example, where Timi talks about startup funding in October 2022. In that edition, Timi shares that North African startups had the highest raise per region, while fintech had the highest total raise per sector.

How do we get these kinds of stats and data? It’s via data analysis, the work of data analysts!

Data analysts are techies who take raw data, clean it, and extract actionable relevant information from it. They make sense of numbers and data, and tell stories with it. You know all those excel sheets with rows and rows of information? Data analysts take that data and simplify it for everyday people.

💡 Data analysis is how Professor X uses Cerebro to scan all living things on earth, and differentiate between mutants and human beings. Cerebro, in the comics, can even be used to classify mutants based on their power levels.

Data analysts are the ones who can find out if popularly spewed beliefs like “Apple should build offices in Africa because Africans buy the most iPhones” or “Coldstone Wuse in Abuja, Nigeria, is the most profitable Coldstone in the world” are true.

Data analysts are super important to any organisation because they help sift through the proverbial chaff. Every time a company wants to make a decision on what product to build, service to offer or market to expand to, it’s data analysts—and not the CEO’s guts—who help make the best decisions.