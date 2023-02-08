Just a day after Google announced its competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT conversational AI tool, Microsoft has revealed that it will be launching AI-powered versions of its internet browsers Bing and Edge.

According to the company, the new versions of Bing and Edge, which they described as “AI copilot for the web”, will deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content.

The new Edge, for example, will allow users to ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways – and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company’s financials and automatically put it in a table.

Users can also ask Edge to help compose content, such as a LinkedIn post, by giving it a few prompts. After that, they can ask it to help in updating the tone, format and length of the post.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

Some of the technologies powering the new Bing and Edge include a new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search, and Microsoft’s Prometheus model which works with the OpenAI model to best leverage its power.

The new versions of Bing and Edge are currently available for preview testing and will be rolled out in due time.

