A $4 million SIM card fraud

This week, we’ve got a mix of good and bad news. On the bright side: Orange is lighting up Sierra Leone with a brand-new Orange Digital Center. Nigerian fintech unicorn Flutterwave expanded into North Africa and flew out of financial crime allegations in Kenya, while Partech closed the largest Africa-focused fund.

On the other hand, logistics start-up Hytch has shut down, and Kenyan telco Safaricom has fallen victim to a massive fraud scheme. Read on for full details.