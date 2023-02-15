👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Telkom announces layoffs

CRYPTO MARKET Bitcoin $22,108 + 1.74% Ether $1,548 + 3.20% BNB $296 + 1.56% Solana $21.58 + 3.57% Name of the coin Price of the coin 24-hour percentage change Source: CoinMarketCap * Data as of 04:30 AM WAT, February 15, 2023.

TELKOM PLANS LAYOFFS AMID PROFITABILITY ISSUES Telkom is planning to cut its workforce. Yesterday, the company announced that it’s embarking on a restructuring process that will affect 15% of its 11,000 workers—about 1,650 people. In a statement shared on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange news service, the company said the changes will ensure the sustainability of the company. “As the Group manages the delicate migration of revenue between old to new technologies, it is challenged with managing the costs associated with the different technologies, the competitiveness and sustainability of the Group,” reads the statement. This news comes right after the telco released its report for Q4 2022. The South African telco’s financial report revealed growth across many metrics but noted a profitability struggle. Subscribers have grown by 12.9% year-on-year to 18.6 million subscribers while mobile broadband customers are up 9.9% to 11.5 million, comprising almost 62% of active mobile customers. While revenue is also up by 2.3% to R11 billion ($613 million), its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) are down 13.5% to R2.5 billion ($139 million). To address its profitability issues, the company announced that it would embark on “cost-saving programmes” which apparently include these layoffs. Telkom also announced plans to raise a further R1 billion ($56 million) by the end of FY2023 through the sale of qualifying device receivables to external financial institutions.

NIGERIA’S CASH CRISIS’S SILVER LINING Nigerians queued up at an unrepentant ATM It’s a confusing time to be a Nigerian—even more than usual. Months after the country’s apex bank announced a currency redesign and instituted a tight deadline for submission of old notes, Nigeria is experiencing a cash scarcity that’s leaving several citizens stranded. While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave February 10 as the deadline for use and submission of old notes, the country’s apex court, last week, granted an injunction preventing CBN from enforcing the deadline. The CBN, however, seems to be ignoring the Supreme Court’s order. Yesterday, the apex bank warned commercial banks against further collection of old notes. CBN also directed all customers willing to deposit old notes to visit any of its branches. “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that CBN is ready and is open to receive all of those old notes based on certain conditions and criteria. Customers are free to come to the bank and deposit which they cannot do at the commercial banks anymore because the currency has ceased to be a legal tender since the 10th of this month,” said CBN branch controller, Haladu Idris Andaza. Everyone is confused Following the CBN’s footsteps, everybody from citizens to commercial banks is confused. Across Lagos state, some commercial banks like First and Access Banks are refusing deposits of the old ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1,000 notes, while others like Zenith Bank continue to collect. A silver lining: If the country’s National Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) is to be believed, however, Nigeria’s cash crisis does have a silver lining. According to its latest report, mobile transactions in the country have spiked, with ₦2.37 trillion ($5.17 billion) transacted in January 2023, a 125% volume increase from the previous year. In addition, the value of POS transactions surged to ₦807.16bn ($1.76 billion) in January 2023, a 40.69% increase from the ₦573.72bn ($1.25 billion). Looks like Nigeria’s financial system is taking “no pain, no gain” too literally.

NIGERIA INVESTIGATES 110 COMPANIES FOR DATA BREACHES Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner for the NDBP Nigeria’s data protection authority Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is investigating over 110 companies, including banks, telecom firms, and gaming companies, for data breaches. Those found guilty will face civil or criminal liability, and even the Nigeria Police Force is involved in the investigation. The data controllers are also being investigated to check that they are performing due diligence while engaging data processors or vendors that have access to the personal data of customers. Inaction against or explicit data abuse and violation of the Nigeria Data Protection laws will constitute a civil or criminal liability and be punished accordingly. On the bright side, the NDPB has licensed 48 additional Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs), bringing the total number of licensed companies to 138. Kenya is also getting in on the action, re-licensing digital lenders to protect customers from data-hungry loan sharks. Since 2022, it has only licenced 22 digital credit providers. Looks like licensing is the new sheriff in town when it comes to data abuse.

GROVEST TO INVEST $56 MILLION A YEAR TO POWER SOUTH AFRICA With rolling blackouts, weakened currency, and the declaration of a state of disaster, South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis has been nothing short of a nightmare. Grovest has announced the country’s first green private equity fund—Twelve B Green Energy Fund— which will deploy up to R1 billion ($56 million) annually to attempt to ease the country’s crisis and line investors’ pockets. Green is the way Grovest, which reportedly has R3.5 billion ($197 million) in assets under administration, believes that the fund will not only help tackle the country’s energy crisis but also give investors opportunities to gain from tax deductions for using qualifying assets to generate renewable electricity. Investors can gain a full tax benefit on their investment under section 12B of the Income Tax Act. The fund plans to achieve this by deploying up to R1 billion ($56 million) annually to invest in solar panels, inverters, and batteries in residential complexes, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings. With the country being in its 13th consecutive month of power cuts and its economy estimated to be losing as much as R899 million ($50.1 million) per day due to the cuts, it seems like the fund couldn’t be more timely.

