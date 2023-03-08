🚀Entering Tech #22: Five women in tech to follow

08 || March || 2023View in Browser
#Issue 22
5 women in tech you need to follow
Greetings ET people 🖖🏾
Happy International Women’s Day, or as it should be referred to, the day brands put out the cringiest ads in the name of celebrating women empowerment.
I’m Pamela, and I’ll be writing the intro notes for #EnteringTech🚀 with Timi from now on. In this edition, we look at some inspiring women in tech in Nigeria who have risen to the apex of their careers and continue to soar. It’s our hope that reading their stories will inspire you to reach for everything you want to be, and then some.
Today, we also want to celebrate not just the high-achieving, but all women. Those just getting by, those struggling, those on the come-up and everyone in between. You’re all doing great.
by Timi Odueso and Pamela Tetteh.
Tech trivia questions
Here is some basic trivia that may stump you. Answers are at the bottom of this newsletter.
- How much funding goes to female founders in Africa?
- How many tech startups in Africa have at least one female founder?
Five women in tech to watch
If you want to be an OG in tech, here are the 5 women you need to follow in the ICT sector
Ask a techie
Q. What’s the major difference between Technical Writing and UX writing?
Technical writing is an umbrella term. It deals with breaking down technical concepts into easy-to-understand terms. Technical writers take all the big grammar that techies use and simplify it so anyone can understand. From the tiny how-to pamphlets that come with every new device you buy, to the FAQs of websites and apps, to even this newsletter, it’s all technical writing! *Adds technical writer to LinkedIn bio*.
UX writing–or user experience writing—is a derivative of technical writing. UX writers create copy for apps, websites, and other digital products that help users navigate the product.
Both UX writers and technical writers make complex information easy to understand. The major difference is that technical writers work with heavy documentation for products which may not always be for consumers, they could be for the company use only. On the other hand, UX writers are more consumer-focused, working on light documentation that helps users find their way around an app.
That’s all we can take this week. Have any questions about tech in Africa? Ask away and we’ll find answers for you.👇🏾
Tech trivia answers
- As of 2021, just about 6.5% of funding goes to female founders in Africa.
- Only 20% of African startups have at least one female founder.
Opportunities
- The 100x Impact Accelerator is open to applications from impact-driven social enterprises that work across eight sectors including health, climate and education. Selected enterprises will receive £150,000 grants and access to LSE’s world-class expertise, plus a 12-week programme of bespoke support from experts and social unicorn founders. Register by March 10.
- The Jasiri Talent Investor Programme is looking for highly-driven individuals with a history of achievement and/or entrepreneurial action who aspire to launch a high-growth venture. Apply by April 23.
- The Growth Africa Accelerator Programme is calling for applications from ambitious and committed entrepreneurs from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia or Ghana, with the potential to grow and create impact through their businesses. Apply now.
- The HiiL Justice Accelerator Programme is now open for applications from Kenyan startups with solutions that help people resolve their legal problems. Eight selected startups will receive $10,000 in equity-free funding as well as the chance to win up to $21,000 on Demo Day. Apply by March 31.
- Google has announced that the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund is now accepting applications from Black founders across the African continent. Apply by March 26.
- The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, is calling for participation from Africa’s entrepreneurial talent. Apply by May 12.
- Rwandan startups have been invited to apply for the ZEP-RE InsurTech Programme, which will support scalable startups in creating new markets and optimising efficiency. Apply by March 15.
