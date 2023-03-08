🚀Entering Tech #22: Five women in tech to follow

Greetings ET people 🖖🏾

Happy International Women’s Day, or as it should be referred to, the day brands put out the cringiest ads in the name of celebrating women empowerment.

I’m Pamela, and I’ll be writing the intro notes for #EnteringTech🚀 with Timi from now on. In this edition, we look at some inspiring women in tech in Nigeria who have risen to the apex of their careers and continue to soar. It’s our hope that reading their stories will inspire you to reach for everything you want to be, and then some.

Today, we also want to celebrate not just the high-achieving, but all women. Those just getting by, those struggling, those on the come-up and everyone in between. You’re all doing great.