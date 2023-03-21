Liquid Intelligent Technologies has acquired a Cairo-based cloud and cyber security provider, Cysiv MEA. Cysiv MEA has been in business since 2008 and specialises in providing enterprise cloud and cyber security services to some of Egypt’s leading companies, particularly in the financial services and telecom sectors.

The acquisition comes after Liquid launched in Nigeria last December. Already present in 13 African countries, the company’s foray into Egypt will serve as a boost for its portfolio in Africa. The Cassava Technologies subsidiary has also been in the news for announcing a new collaboration with Microsoft to “deliver internet access to 20 million underserved people in Africa by the end of 2025.” Liquid also announced a partnership with Nokia to deploy Nokia’s transport network on the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa, Kenya, to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The acquisition will allow Liquid to rebrand Cysiv MEA as Liquid C2 to align it with its global cloud and cybersecurity identity. According to a statement by Liquid, the company plans to significantly grow Liquid C2 by tapping into the wealth of local tech talent, making Egypt a key hub for the MENA region.

David Behr, the CEO of Liquid C2, said in a statement that the acquisition will help protect customers from attacks from cybercriminals and nation-state-sponsored attackers. “Liquid recognises the critical role Cysiv MEA has been playing in the cloud and cyber security industry in Egypt and the region. Our main task as a group is to support them in bringing more cyber security tools for our customers as they face an increasingly hostile global threat environment from cybercriminals and nation-state-sponsored attackers. This will ensure that their business is protected whilst also meeting the demands for global compliance requirements,” he said.

Echoing the same belief, Sherif Shaltout, the vice president of operations at Cysiv MEA stated, “We are now in an even stronger position to enable our enterprise customers in Egypt and the MENA region to accelerate their digital transformation whilst at the same time acquiring more sophisticated tools to deal with ever-increasing threats through our expanded cloud and cyber security services portfolio.”

