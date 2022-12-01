Liquid Intelligent Technologies has officially launched operations in Nigeria. Some of the services to be offered by the one-stop-shop technology company include high-speed connectivity, cloud, and cyber security services.

“We were the first African company to lay over 100,000 km of fibre network across the African continent, and we plan to extend our reach into Nigeria. Expanding our operations here reiterates our interest in working with the government to achieve the objectives of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy, a vision enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020 – 2030),” stated Hardy Pemhiwa, group president & CEO of Cassava Technologies, the parent company of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

According to a press release by the company, the acceleration of digital transformation and the rising demand for cloud services has made Nigeria an appealing investment for Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Through partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, Liquid Intelligent Technologies plans to redefine network, cloud, and cyber security offerings, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to Nigeria.

In addition, the pan-African company claims that its footprint uniquely positions it to utilise its infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies, including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, and cyber security services to customers.

Commenting on the launch, Wole Abu, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria said, “Liquid Intelligent Technologies brings a de-facto means of backhauling traffic within middle-mile networks, allowing the effective deployment of broadband networks in Nigeria and the rest of the region.”

“In the last two years, we have seen Nigeria benefit exponentially as businesses transformed digitally. The need now is to elevate local businesses with increased access to digital solutions that will level the playing field compared to their European and US counterparts. In addition, the expertise we have garnered in the last two decades of partnering with businesses in other African countries will play a crucial role as we provide companies with the necessary tools to enable further growth,” concluded Abu.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is owned by Zimbabwean billionaire entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies and is currently present in 14 African countries.

Share this article