Former Chipper Cash VP moves to EBANX Africa

EBANX, an international payments fintech company, has announced a director for its market development in Africa. The new director, Wiza Jalakasi, was previously a vice president at Chipper Cash and has over 13 years of experience building tech startups in the B2B and B2C spaces.

Jalakasi joins EBANX six months after the Brazilian unicorn entered the African market. “EBANX has more than ten years of track record in solving payments and helping global businesses grow in Latin America. Joining this company is a fantastic opportunity to cement the credibility of the payments industry and digital economy in Africa and help to connect global players to this huge market which is full of potential,” said Wiza Jalakasi, the new director of Africa market development at EBANX.

Jalakasi’s role at EBANX will be to expand and develop the fintech’s operations across Africa, strengthen the connections between its global merchants and African consumers, and provide in-depth knowledge about the flourishing digital market in Africa.

“Jalakasi will play a key role in expanding EBANX’s footprint in the African region, which is the next growth frontier for digital payments and the digital market in several verticals, like SaaS/cloud, streaming, digital games and online retail. He is an important addition to the team, bringing all his expertise in solving local payments for international companies that want to connect with millions of African companies and digital consumers,” said Paula Bellizia, President of Global Payments at EBANX.

