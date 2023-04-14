Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has announced that it is partnering with South African healthtech firm MedSol AI Solutions to help promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the detection of breast cancer through a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi ultrasound probe that can detect the cancer in seconds.

The Melusi Breast AI rapid detection app will be rolled out in rural clinics to help in the early detection of the disease. It is supported by a dedicated referral system so that women with positive detection of breast cancer can be offered a quicker turnaround time for therapeutic intervention.

“Breast cancer is a devastating disease, with many women in our communities only able to access late-stage diagnoses. The Melusi Breast AI project will enable us to leverage technology and innovation to improve early diagnostic detection rates and patient outcomes in local clinics, ultimately saving lives,” said Dr Kathryn Malherbe (PhD), CEO&Founder of MedSol AI Solutions.

The partnership is part of AstraZeneca’s Africa Health Innovation Hub, an initiative mandated to use the latest science and technology to improve access to healthcare for patients on the continent.

In South Africa, according to the National Cancer Registry, one in 26 women are at risk of developing breast cancer, with 16% of all cancer deaths attributed to it.

