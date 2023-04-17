10Alytics, a Nigerian edtech platform helping people learn premium tech skills and lowering the entry barrier into tech for Africans, has granted tech scholarships to over 300 women. The scholarship is in commemoration of the 2023 International Womens Day celebrations.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, 10Alytics aims to encourage more women into the tech and data space with this initiative. “Our programs are beginner-friendly, dedicated to taking individuals from zero to professional, and include no-code, low-code, and code-related programs,” the statement read.

According to 10Alytics, 850 applicants from across the globe participated in the call for applications, which wrapped up at the close of March 2023, with 320 selected as beneficiaries. The selected women will receive partial funding (up to 50%) to study any of its courses, which include data analytics, business analysis, data engineering, full-stack data science, financial analytics, power platform engineering, and HR analytics.

Co-founder of 10Alytics, Efemana Ikpro, maintains that the company is dedicated to increasing the number of women in the global data and tech space. He disclosed that the company plans to hold its fourth Data Hackathon in the year’s second quarter.

In addition, he emphasised that the scholarship recipients would have access to 10Alytics’ comprehensive suite of value-added services at a discounted fee, which would equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel as versatile and competent technology professionals.

One of the beneficiaries, Adejumoke Akinnuwesi, expressed her excitement about making the final selection. “Thank you, 10Alytics, for giving me this platform,” she said.

