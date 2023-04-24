At the end of 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided it was time to aggressively mop up excess cash in the economy and push more of the population towards its cashless policy by redesigning the naira and limiting cash withdrawal amounts. If you’ve been on any news or social media platform tied to Nigeria, you should know by now how terribly that went. The policy faced a legal challenge from 16 Nigerian states arguing against the length and unfairness of the deadline, resulting in the Supreme Court ruling that the old naira notes remain legal tender until December 31, 2023, and ordering the apex bank to suspend the deadline for the swap of naira notes. Even with the suspension, the ramifications of this policy mishap on the economy have been massive.

Banking ecosystem and payment infrastructure unprepared

The magnitude of impact has been huge. Cash in circulation declined by almost 70% between December 2022 and February 2023, per official data we retrieved from the CBN. As banks struggled to handle the surge in cash deposits, businesses and individuals began rejecting old notes out of fear of being stuck with unspendable cash. Majority of the population (nearly half of which are unbanked) were caught between: (1) the apparent poor planning by the CBN with regards to making said new notes available to banks in time for the deadline, and (2) the banks’ inability to handle the uptick in electronic banking activities as a result of the policy.

Various media (here, here, here and here) reported that people had flocked to physical bank branches and ATMs to cash in old naira notes and source new notes but were not adequately served. Partially, this is due to Nigeria having very low levels of physical banking infrastructure, e.g. only 16.2 ATMs per 100,000 adults as of 2021. Mainly, the banks just did not have enough cash on hand, leaving lower-tier customers especially underserved.

Many customers attempted to go cashless with account-to-account bank transfers, but found themselves confronted by a wave of failed transactions (including those initiated by USSD) and faulty mobile banking applications. Many fled to Twitter in outrage with very limited recourse through customer support services. Though the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has not reported the official failure rates (since 2020, sigh), a host of published media interviews with the banking industry suggest the worsening in downtime of the central switch is largely to blame.

“70 percent of bank customers, who visit the banks, are there to resolve issues that border on failed ePayment transactions. From Lagos to Kano, Ondo to Kebbi, Rivers to Sokoto states, the story has remained the same. Customers continued to besiege the banking halls with the hope that their failed ePayment transactions would be resolved. While many customers were told to come back, others lament that their transactions could not be traced, setting in rounds of frustrations on the banking public”

The Guardian, April 18, 2023

Partner Message Join African law firm, TEMPLARS, and international law firm Clifford Chance for their tech roundtable “Perspectives on Fintech in Nigeria”. Explore the latest fintech trends with global investors, policymakers, and leaders. Register now for insightful discussions and networking.

CICO networks and small merchants have borne the brunt of servicing the last mile

The one million CICO agents (“human ATMs”) spread across the country have borne the brunt of the surge experiencing increased costs of sourcing cash that they must pass on to the consumer at the last mile. CICO withdrawal costs to consumers have reportedly increased almost 20X in recent months to between ₦200 and ₦300 for every ₦1,000 withdrawal. With the increased costs of transacting in cash, the poor have much less to spend on basic necessities and food.

Nigeria’s expansive 39m+ micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) base (including petty cash businesses), contributing 46% of national GDP, are possibly the worst hit. These businesses run on cash from sales and have thus struggled to stay afloat. Some have had to take up other solutions such as allowing customers to “By Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) to maintain operations. A leading macro indicator, the Stanbic IBTC Bank PMI for Nigeria fell to its worst level since the pandemic, signalling deterioration in country-wide business activity in the first quarter of 2023.

Immediate impact of CBN policy on payments digitisation bigger than the “pandemic effect”

Electronic fund transfer (EFT) volumes settled through the NIBSS Instant Payment Scheme (NIP) rose by an impressive 226% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 (see table below). Mobile payment channels—which often service the low-value retail segment—showed even more significant year-on-year growth in transaction volumes, 605% in the same period. These are major jumps in the number of digital transactions.