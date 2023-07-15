House of reps oppose CBN’s social media KYC requirement

CBN’s social media KYC rule to take a pause Nigeria’s House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to press the pause button on their plans to make social media handles a mandatory ID for know-your-customer (KYC) operations. Read more.

Lawyers caught using ChaGPT again South African lawyers, in the midst of arguing a case at the regional court in Johannesburg, got caught red-handed for presenting fake precedents concocted from ChatGPT. This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Learn more.

A swahili-speaking Bard After some delays due to data privacy concerns, Google has announced the global debut of its multilibual AI chatbot, Bard. Swahili is the first African language the multilingual chatbot can speak. Learn more.

Airtel launches 5G in Kenya Airtel took the baton and became the second telecom company to launch 5G in Kenya. They followed in the footsteps of Safaricom, which launched their 5G back in October 2022. It’s a race to lightning-fast connectivity, and Kenya is zooming ahead at full speed. Learn more.