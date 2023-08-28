Omnisient and FinanceGPT have been selected to partake in the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 pitch competition.

South African startups Omnisient and FinanceGPT have been selected as part of 16 African startups for this year’s edition of the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield pitch competition. The selected startups will receive pitch training from TechCrunch journalists and VCs and then pitch to investors attending the conference over three days.

Omnisient is a “privacy-preserving” data collaboration platform that provides cryptography, advanced analytics, and AI to enable financial services institutions (FSIs) to leverage new consumer data sources in a secure and regulatory-compliant manner. Omnisient’s platform claims to have already enabled local banks to use retail shopper data to identify 3.2 million individuals as credit-worthy who would have previously been denied credit due to limited background information. In July, Omnisient was also selected to join the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer.

Commenting on the selection, the startup stated that partaking in the competition will help accelerate its fundraising process.

“We are in the midst of speaking to investors locally and overseas to raise Series A funding for international expansion and further development of our technology,” said Omnisient CEO, Jon Jacobson.

“Being invited to join TechCrunch’s Start-up Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt is not only international recognition of the disruptive nature of our platform and the impact we are having in growing financial inclusion, but also a fantastic opportunity for us to fine-tune our pitch and share our story with an audience of US investors.”

FinanceGPT, on the other hand, uses machine learning to generate charts and insights based on data, providing a comprehensive view of a company’s financial health and forecasts to empower financial decision-making. The startup claims to have a user base consisting mostly of financial professionals and investors in multiple countries across Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are happy to be selected for Startup Battlefield 2023,” said Phiwa Nkambule, CEO and co-founder of IPOXCap AI. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase FinanceGPT to a global audience of investors and industry leaders. We believe that FinanceGPT has the potential to revolutionise the way financial analysis is done, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 is one of the world’s most prestigious early-stage pitch competitions, with previous participants including Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, and Redbeacon.

Have you got your tickets to TechCabal’s Moonshot Conference? Click here to do so now!

Share this article