👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily -Airtel Uganda eyes $215 million in unicorn IPO

Legislation Kenya calls for comments on new Act Kenya’s flag The Kenyan government is seeking public input in its cybersecurity regulations. The cabinet secretary for interior and national security, Prof Kithure Kindiki, is inviting comments from the public on the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act 2023 draft, which was formulated by a task force appointed by the ministry. The draft regulations primarily focus on providing a framework to monitor, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats, protecting critical information infrastructure, and providing recovery plans in the event of a cyber attack. How to submit comments: The public is invited to submit their comments and submissions via email or to hand deliver them to the task force secretariat at Harambee House. The call for submissions runs from August 29 to September 19, 2023. The task force is also proposing to establish a National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI), which would be used to verify the online identities of individuals or institutions.Furthermore, the task force intends to organise inclusive public participation forums in different regions nationwide. The public participation phase is an important step in ensuring that the final regulations are comprehensive and effective. Zoom out: The draft regulations are a welcome development in light of the increasing number of cyber attacks in Kenya. In July this year, Anonymous Sudan, a pro-Russian hacktivist group, took responsibility for a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack that intermittently took websites belonging to Kenyan media, hospitals, universities, and businesses, including Safaricom, offline. The hackers claimed to be exacting revenge on behalf of the Sudanese regime

Telecoms Airtel Uganda moves to raise $215 million from IPO Image source: Zikoko Memes Airtel Uganda is going public. This week, the telecoms announced plans to raise UGX800 billion—-about $215 million in an initial public offering, which would value the telecom at $1 billion (UGX4 trillion). The company is offering eight billion shares, equivalent to 20%of its total stock, on theUganda Securities Exchange, and expects an IPO price of $0.00027 (UGX100) per share, according to an IPO filing Tuesday. The issue opens on August 30, and is scheduled to close on October 13. Trading in the company’s stock is set to begin by October 31. Airtel launched its Ugandan operation in 2010 after taking over Zain Uganda. The company’s beneficial owners are India’s Bharti family through Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Private Limited. The Bharti family is a majority shareholder in several holding companies overseeing Airtel subsidiaries in South Asia and Africa. These include Airtel Africa plc, listed in London, the majority shareholder in Airtel Uganda; it will retain at least 80% of its stake after the IPO. Zoom out: Airtel’s IPO is the first on the local bourse since December 2021, when MTN Uganda, its only major local competitor, listed. MTN had also sought to sell 20%of the Ugandan operation on the USE – 4.5 billion shares at UGX200 ($0.00054) each – but the issue was undersubscribed by 40%.

Artificial Intelligence Nigeria to develop AI strategy Nigeria is developing a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. On Monday, Dr Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, shared a whitepaper on Twitter. The whitepaper outlined the ministry’s plan to harness the potential of AI while addressing the complex challenges it poses.

Image source: Twitter/ Bosun Tijani What’s the plan? The strategy, divided into two stages, will be co-created with top AI researchers of Nigerian descent from around the world and will focus on ensuring that AI is used in an ethical and inclusive way and that it benefits all Nigerians. The first stage will involve machine-supported decision-making, using predictive models to narrow down potential researchers of Nigerian descent. The second stage will involve crowd-sourcing, recognising the possibility of false positives and the importance of wider engagement in refining the list of researchers. The primary objective of this strategy is to build on the foundation that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has laid in developing a national AI strategy. Zoom out: This is a welcome development and according to Tijani, “Nigeria aims to be at the forefront of ethical and inclusive AI innovation, enhancing citizens’ welfare and expanding opportunities for all.”

Funding Pretoria Boys High gets bitcoin-funded solar power Image source: South Africa Online Pretoria Boys High are getting all expense paid power supply. Elon Musk’s old high school in South Africa, Pretoria Boys High, will be getting solar power infrastructure courtesy of an unidentified crypto investor through the Sun Exchange solar leasing platform. The company announced on Tuesday that a Bitcoin investor had used some of his cryptocurrency to fund most of a large solar energy project at the school. “By using the Sun Exchange platform to buy 98% of all solar cells in the project, the individual will earn income for 20 years on the clean energy they generate, while the school gains solar power at zero capital cost,” Sun Exchange stated. In its announcement about the successful crowdsale, Sun Exchange said the 198-kilowatt solar system would cut 5,800 tonnes of carbon over 20 years, equivalent to taking 210,000 petrol cars off the road for a year. Sun Exchange also revealed that the total value raised during the crowdsale was about R2.8 million ($151,612). Zoom out: This new development will reduce the school’s energy bills and its dependency on diesel generators during load-shedding.The solar power system will be roof-mounted and supply over a quarter (26.1%) of the school’s total power consumption.

