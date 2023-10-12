Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi reappointed as NITDA DG

Tinubu reappoints NITDA Director and new special adviser on technology and digital economy.

Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new and returning CEOs for offices under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, shared the new listed members in a statement yesterday.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who has served as the DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) since August 2019, has been granted a renewed appointment by the president to continue as the DG/CEO of NITDA. Vincent Olatunji, who has been in the role of National Commissioner/CEO at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) since February 2022, has also been reappointed as the national commissioner/CEO of NDPC.

Newly appointed CEOs

Aminu Maida assumes leadership as the executive vice chairman/CEO at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nkechi Egerton-Idehen assumes leadership as the MD/CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Tola Odeyemi assumes leadership as the postmaster-general/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Additionally, Idris Alubankudi has been assigned a new role as special adviser to the president on technology and digital economy.

According to Ngelale, these appointments are effective immediately, marking a significant step in President Tinubu’s vision for a digitally empowered and economically inclusive Nigeria.

