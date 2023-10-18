👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Amazon comes to South Africa

Does that mean AI is taking people jobs? We’ll leave that question open for now. Here’s what we do know: at least 243,000 tech workers have been laid off in 2023.

This week, the platform announced that it will lay off 668 employees across its product, finance, R&D and talent teams. This comes five months after the company laid off 716 people , and weeks after it announced a renewed focus on AI .

Patricia pleads with customers to convert owed funds to company shares

Image source: Techpoint Africa

Patricia and its customers are now in a conversation about balances.

Per Techpoint Africa, a representative from the crypto exchange told customers that the only option available for users who want to get their money back is to convert the funds into company shares.

Backstory: The Nigerian crypto startup has been at loggerheads with its customers due to a hack it suffered in January 2022, which cost it $2 million, and led to the company freezing withdrawals in May 2023. Following that, customers have been unable to retrieve their assets, and Patricia has been actively issuing several updates to its customer base without providing a clear timeline for when they can access their money.

In August, in what it termed a move to protect customer assets, it converted all user assets into its recently introduced Patricia Token (PTK) backed by the US dollar. Unfortunately, users were not given prior notice of this conversion, and they still couldn’t access their funds even after the conversion. The last known update was in October, when the company planned a new repayment plan through fundraising. CEO Hamu Fejiro announced, at a town hall meeting, that the company had secured some funding and would reopen its app soon.

Now, sources from Techpoint allege that Patricia is pleading with customers to convert their funds to company shares as a “last resort”.

What now? Customers are confused about this sudden conversion to shares, and despite concerns, the representative assured customers they would eventually regain access to their money. There have been promises of more details via email, but many have yet to receive any information. Patricia also claimed they would contact customers by phone, but so far, only two have reportedly received such calls.