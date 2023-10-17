Adbot has partnered with MTN Nigeria to avail its AI-powered online ad campaign management platform to the telco’s SMEs customers.

South African startup Adbot is expanding to Nigeria in a partnership with MTN Nigeria. Adbot offers AI-powered automated ad campaign management. The company claims that the platform enables SMEs to get their Google and Bing ads online within 10 minutes. Through the partnership, Adbot will enable MTN’s Thryve Google Ads services to all SMEs on MTN Nigeria’s network.

MTN Thryve Google Ads Bundle provides 1Gb of data, a minimum of 10 website conversions and 500 ad views on Google to SMEs. Users provide simple inputs like target location, keywords, and ad copy, after which the Adbot system extends these inputs, launching campaigns and leveraging machine learning for continuous optimisation, ensuring optimal click-through rates at minimal costs.

For MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, chief enterprise business officer, stated that the partnership will enable Nigerian SMEs to search engines and digital platforms in order to accelerate growth.

Why Nigeria for Adbot?

Adbot announced its seed round in June this year, after which it outlined its intentions to expand to Nigeria. Speaking to TechCabal, founder Michelle Geere stated that one of the reasons for expansion was that people don’t understand automation yet, a challenge in South Africa.

In Nigeria, according to Geere, the company will seek to leverage education to show the market that automated online advertising can be done on a much larger scale than just social media advertising, which is more common in the West African nation.

“This partnership marks a momentous milestone as we venture into Nigeria, a thriving hub of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Geere said. “By teaming up with the nation’s largest telecoms company, we have an extraordinary opportunity to bring our cutting-edge advertising tool within reach of over 40 million MSMEs in the region.”

