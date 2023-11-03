Nairobi will host the 2024 Africa Fintech Summit

The 11th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit will be held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2024, said Zekarias Amsalu, the co-founder of Africa Fintech Summit at the ongoing 10th edition of the summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

“We are excited to be in Nairobi next year,” said Andrew Barsden, the summit’s lead organiser. “Additionally, the relaxed visa requirements for Africans announced by President William Ruto will help in making the event much more open and inclusive to more people,” Barsden added.

Some possible format changes in Nairobi

The Africa Fintech Summit is often a two-day event, with the main panels and activities happening on day one, while day two consists of pitch events and other auxiliary activities. Barsden shared that in 2024, the event might be spread over three days to facilitate more networking opportunities for delegates. “We are also looking at including numerous excursions in the country for delegates, ”said Barsden.

Over the course of next year, the summit will hold roundtable discussions with regulators, including ministers and governors, in major cities like Lusaka, Cape Town, Nairobi and Washington DC to facilitate discussions on fintech regulatory frameworks.

The Africa Fintech Summit held its first event in Washington D.C in April 2018.

