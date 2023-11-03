Zambian startup Save&Remit has won the Alpha Expo pitch competition at the Africa Fintech Summit. Trade Lenda from Nigeria and aXion Zorn from Uganda came second and third respectively.

Zambian fintech startup Save&Remit

won the Alpha Expo pitch competition at the Africa Fintech Summit in Lusaka, Zambia. The company won a $2,500 cash prize, beating out 14 other startups. Second place went to Trade Lenda from Nigeria for their small business digital bank product. Third place went to aXiom Zorn from Uganda for their data analytics platform which enables credit scoring for smallhold farmers.

Founded in 2020, Save&Remit’s flagship product is a digital saving platform that lets cooperatives and SMEs save from their mobile phones. Its features include digital ledger book, digital identity, digital and financial literacy, disbursements and security.

“It’s great to win the pitch competition among such great other startups. In terms of our platform, we look forward to expanding beyond Zambia as research shows there is significant demand for the kind of service we offer,” founder Putty Muuka told TechCabal.

“The winners and other pitching startups are building products that are solving problems across multiple sectors,” said Amara Muoneke, one of the judges for the pitch competition.” You see the scalability in what they are building, and they also understand their customers and users very well.”

The pitch competition was sponsored by USAID.

