🚀Entering Tech #47: The 21-year-old product design expert

Today’s edition explores how you can become a brand strategist. This edition features Ayomide Ajayi, a marketing and communications manager at Dojah who shares some critical lessons in one minute. Watch it here .

Before we dig into today’s edition, here’s your reminder to watch some Entering Tech shorts today.

Some trivia before we begin. Answers are at the bottom of this newsletter.

He’s been a consultant at several international companies like Swarm, Spottr, and Brain Trust. He’s also co-founding a startup, Studio Duo , where he and a team of designers and builders are empowering startups to design and build faster with Nocode.

If you’re looking for a story that’ll inspire you to perspire, here’s one for you. Abdulhakeem Olasupo ‘s journey in the tech industry is an intriguing case study of a young professional product designer finding his footing amidst the ever-evolving world of technology. At just 21, his accomplishments are indeed noteworthy.

Abdulhakeem’s path hasn’t been so straightforward though; his path is fraught with critical decisions that have shaped his career.

UI Designer (Intern), Hotels.ng Apr 2017 – Aug 2017 UI and Graphic Designer, Tribesquare Aug 2018 – Apr 2019 Co-founder and Creative Director, Digital Graphic Hub Sep 2019 – May 2020 Figma Specialist (Contract), Spottr Jun 2021 – Sep 2021 Founding Product Designer, Stealth Startup Jan 2022 – Aug 2022 Product Design & No-code Consultant, Swarm Mar 2022 – Present Senior Product Designer, Braintrust Apr 2022 – Present Founder, Studio Duo Apr 2023 – Present

Hailing from Ilorin, Nigeria, Abdulhakeem’s initial foray into tech was in graphic design, sparked by an opportunity presented by his brother’s company at the age of 14. What began as a curious experiment soon turned into a full-fledged journey into the world of design. However, his early transition from graphic design to product design is a calculated move to adapt to the trends and opportunities in the tech world.

The Kwarabuild community, a tech-focused network based in Nigeria, played a crucial role in this trajectory. In 2018, he attended a coding event organized by the community, seeking to expand his horizons. While he might not have fully grasped the implications at the time, the connections he built within Kwarabuild proved invaluable. It underlines the significance of networking and support systems in the tech industry, where collaborations and partnerships can determine one’s success.

What distinguishes Abdulhakeem’s journey is his relentless pursuit of self-improvement. Faced with limited access to formal tech education, he turned to online platforms, such as YouTube and Udemy, for his education.

As he ventured further into the realm of product design, Abdulhakeem started accepting freelance projects, gaining recognition beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Today, Abdulhakeem Olasupo stands as a 21-year-old techie with a global presence. Yet, his journey is a stark reminder of the daunting challenges that persist in the tech industry, irrespective of one’s age. While youth can be an advantage, it can also be a double-edged sword. The pressure to prove oneself in a field that traditionally values experience can be immense.