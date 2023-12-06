Companies

The people who call the shots at Eden Life

By Muhammed Akinyemi Dec 06, 2023

Eden Life, a home service company, has a goal to become profitable within 12 months. Here is the composition of its leadership team.

Eden Life was founded in 2019 as a home service company providing laundry, cleaning and chef-made meal services to Nigeria’s middle to high-income earners.

Ex-Andela employees Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa, and Silm Momoh started the company and have since raised $2 million in total investments. According to its LinkedIn, Eden Life has over 50 employees, some of whom joined after it announced plans to expand operations to Kenya.

A significant exit from the team is its former growth lead, Fu’ad Lawal, who worked with the team from 2020 until November 2022, during a time when employees reportedly took pay cuts to deal with unfavourable economic conditions.

As a response to a bad economic situation heralded by multiple inflations and soaring prices of foodstuff in Nigeria, Eden Life unbundled some of its services and started

a fast-food delivery service.

In October 2023, Eden Life said it could become profitable in 12 months, a bold move in an uncertain market. As the company continues to work towards its sustainability, here are the people at the helm of affairs at Eden Life.

  1. CEO & Founder – Nayadar Enengesi.
  2. CFO & Co-founder – Prosper Otemuyiwa.
  3. Product lead & Co-founder – Silm Momoh.
  4. HR Lead – Diseye Amy Naasin.
  5. Chief Marketing Officer – Adedeji Adeleye.
  6. Director of Operations – Sofiri Daminabo.
  7. Ajoke Yusuf – Customer Sales and Success Lead.
  8. Food Production Lead – Firi Adoki.
  9. Jomi Oguntuase – Chief of Staff.
  10. Brand and Content Lead – Olumide Yomi-Omolayo.
  11. Operations Lead – Adebukola Alao.
