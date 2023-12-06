Eden Life, a home service company, has a goal to become profitable within 12 months. Here is the composition of its leadership team.
Eden Life was founded in 2019 as a home service company providing laundry, cleaning and chef-made meal services to Nigeria’s middle to high-income earners.
Ex-Andela employees Nadayar Enegesi, Prosper Otemuyiwa, and Silm Momoh started the company and have since raised $2 million in total investments. According to its LinkedIn, Eden Life has over 50 employees, some of whom joined after it announced plans to expand operations to Kenya.
A significant exit from the team is its former growth lead, Fu’ad Lawal, who worked with the team from 2020 until November 2022, during a time when employees reportedly took pay cuts to deal with unfavourable economic conditions.
As a response to a bad economic situation heralded by multiple inflations and soaring prices of foodstuff in Nigeria, Eden Life unbundled some of its services and started
In October 2023, Eden Life said it could become profitable in 12 months, a bold move in an uncertain market. As the company continues to work towards its sustainability, here are the people at the helm of affairs at Eden Life.
- CEO & Founder – Nayadar Enengesi.
- CFO & Co-founder – Prosper Otemuyiwa.
- Product lead & Co-founder – Silm Momoh.
- HR Lead – Diseye Amy Naasin.
- Chief Marketing Officer – Adedeji Adeleye.
- Director of Operations – Sofiri Daminabo.
- Ajoke Yusuf – Customer Sales and Success Lead.
- Food Production Lead – Firi Adoki.
- Jomi Oguntuase – Chief of Staff.
- Brand and Content Lead – Olumide Yomi-Omolayo.
- Operations Lead – Adebukola Alao.