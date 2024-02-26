Flutterwave, Africa’s most valuable startup, has named Nigerian architect Olajumoke Adenowo as a member of its global board of directors, as part of the company’s efforts to drive its international expansion strategy.

Adenowo, who is Flutterwave’s first independent non-executive board member, is expected to contribute to its goal of solidifying its pan-African and global positioning, the company said in a statement on Monday. With a successful career in architecture spanning over 35 years, CNN described her as “Africa’s Starchitect.”

“Olajumoke’s insights and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue to pioneer innovative solutions and drive impactful change across Africa and beyond,” Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, said of the appointment.

Adenowo hopes to draw on her “personal paradigm” and “global exposure” to bolster the company’s “mission of bridging Africa with the world’s markets.” She leads a large portfolio of local and international projects at the architectural firm AD Consulting. She became the first African and First black architect published by Rizzoli, thanks to her latest book, “Neo Heritage: Defining Contemporary African Architecture.” She was recognized as the 2020 Forbes Woman African Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Flutterwave, widely believed to be considering an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ, remains bullish on international expansion. The fintech giant recently expanded into India, signing an agreement to offer its remittance product to Asia’s second-biggest economy. Since its founding in 2016, Flutterwave has rapidly expanded and now has a presence in about 30 African countries.

In December 2023, the company named five new executives across its risk, compliance, and expansion departments one month after Oneal Bhambani, its former CFO, abruptly left the company. Flutterwave recently secured a court order to recover $24 million lost to unauthorized POS transactions.

