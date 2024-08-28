Sabi returns as TechCabal’s Moonshot 2024 headline sponsor



As Mae West said, “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful”, which is why TechCabal is happy to announce that for the second year running, its flagship event, Moonshot, will be headlined by lead sponsor Sabi, leaders in Africa’s digital marketplace.

Sabi is a major infrastructure provider in B2B commerce for goods and services on the continent with a simple vision of providing a solutions-oriented approach to solving commercial challenges. Since its launch in 2020, it has become a critical player in the global supply chain with a unique focus on logistics, sustainability and compliance, and financial services, ensuring that the sourcing and distribution of goods across markets are as seamless as possible.

Founded by Ademola Adesina (President) and Anu Adasolum (CEO), Sabi hit $1bn in gross market value (GMV) in 2023 with a valuation of about $300m. It has also raised over $60m in funding for its operations, adopting an asset-light strategy that prioritises agility, managing complexities, and scalability for effective resource management.

Primarily headquartered in Nigeria with a presence in South Africa, it has made inroads into Senegal and Tanzania, boasting over 250,000 registered users in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, and minerals sectors.

We’re excited by Sabi’s renewed partnership with TechCabal as it highlights its earnest commitment to excellence. Join us for this landmark event on October 9-10, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Secure your tickets now and be part of shaping the future of technology and commerce in Africa.

Editorial TechCabal Editorial Team