👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Double Double

After the 40% fuel price hike that rocked Nigeria on September 3, businesses heavily dependent on fuel were always going to react. One after the other, they’ve been adjusting to the new cost of doing business.

Our first report looked at the gig economy where drivers asked customers to pay more or cancel their rides.

Food delivery companies got creative, offering their riders incentives to avoid passing on some costs to customers.

Yet, last-mile delivery companies are doing the hard thing: raising prices to stay afloat. They are able to do this because, unlike ride-hailing apps and food delivery companies, they do not operate two-sided businesses.

Fez Delivery, for instance, said it will raise its base price from ₦2,500 ($1.55) to ₦3,075 ($1.9), a 23% increase for small packages. At least four last-mile delivery services told TechCabal that they have either raised prices or plan to raise them. Businesses that rely on them will likely pass on the increased costs to end-users.

However, last-mile delivery companies that compete on price alone will struggle. Customers will simply choose the cheaper option and this could well lead to a pricing war. When there’s a pricing war, customers are clear winners—unless these companies do better to retain them on something other than pricing.

Will these trade-offs come back to bite? Only time will tell. For now, these last-mile delivery businesses only want to survive.