Safaricom, Kenya’s leading mobile operator, has doubled the speed of its fibre internet packages in response to Starlink’s growing presence in Kenya’s broadband market.

The 10 megabits per second (Mbps) connection has now been upgraded to 15 Mbps at KES 3,000 ($23). Customers on the 20 Mbps plan now have a 30 Mbps connection, while those on the 40 Mbps plan have doubled their speeds to 80 Mbps. The 100 Mbps package has been increased fivefold to 500 Mbps for KES 12,500 ($97).

Safaricom is also the first internet service provider (ISP) to offer gigabit speeds (1 Gbps) for KES 20,000 ($155).

Safaricom has introduced a family share plan, a bundled package combining mobile voice, data, SMS, and home internet into a single package. This plan can be shared with up to five family members and offers a discount of up to 20% compared to purchasing individual plans.

“We have enhanced our Home Internet speeds to meet the increasing demand and usage, providing reliable connectivity and enhanced value for our customers,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said on Monday in a statement seen by TechCabal.

Safaricom plans to conduct estate clinics, increase capacity in congested areas, and offer 4G and 5G options for homes outside fibre coverage.

Businesses will also benefit from dedicated internet plans, ranging from a 15 Mbps shared option for micro companies to a 100 Mbps shared plan for growing enterprises.

These changes directly respond to Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market in June 2023. By June 2024, Starlink had registered over 4,000 customers. Starlink speeds can reach up to 200 Mbps and cost KES 6,500 ($50). It also launched a 50 GB package for KES 1,300 and a rental option for customers who cannot afford to purchase the Starlink kit, priced at KES 45,000.

On July 15, Safaricom asked the Communications Authority (CA) to block independent satellite internet providers with operations in other countries, including Starlink. The regulator supported Safaricom’s position saying the operator was right to raise concerns.

