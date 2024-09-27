👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – In banking, it’s out with the old

A Zenith Bank Office | Image Source: Zenith Bank

What do you do when you’re the third biggest bank in Nigeria by assets, and your online banking services suffer because of a banking platform switch? You stop the migration process and continue only when everything is right.

That’s what Zenith Bank did when a glitch in its data migration process disrupted online banking services leaving customers unable to access their accounts. The bank will finalise the switch in October after resolving the problems.

Zenith is changing from Phoenix, a core banking software it previously used to Oracle’s Flexcube.

Switching from one banking platform to another is a difficult process that can get messy due to the huge amount of data housed on banking platforms.

The bank will also need to revalidate all the data it migrated to prevent human errors and check the functionality of the new banking platform before it can finalise the process. Anything can go wrong in these stages and might have caused Zenith to pause its migration.

This is the third banking platform switch that we are reporting in a month, a trend that has seen Sterling Bank and GTBank switch their banking platforms for varying reasons.

While GTBank’s banking platform change went smoothly, Sterling’s left customers unable to access banking services.

Switching banking platforms happens for different reasons and while customers should not feel the change except for an improvement in banking services, Zenith’s 33 million customers were unable to use online banking services for weeks.