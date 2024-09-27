👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – In banking, it’s out with the old

TGIF! ☀️
Banking
Zenith Bank to complete banking platform migration in October
That’s what Zenith Bank did when a glitch in its data migration process disrupted online banking services leaving customers unable to access their accounts. The bank will finalise the switch in October after resolving the problems.
Zenith is changing from Phoenix, a core banking software it previously used to Oracle’s Flexcube.
Switching from one banking platform to another is a difficult process that can get messy due to the huge amount of data housed on banking platforms.
The bank will also need to revalidate all the data it migrated to prevent human errors and check the functionality of the new banking platform before it can finalise the process. Anything can go wrong in these stages and might have caused Zenith to pause its migration.
This is the third banking platform switch that we are reporting in a month, a trend that has seen Sterling Bank and GTBank switch their banking platforms for varying reasons.
While GTBank’s banking platform change went smoothly, Sterling’s left customers unable to access banking services.
Switching banking platforms happens for different reasons and while customers should not feel the change except for an improvement in banking services, Zenith’s 33 million customers were unable to use online banking services for weeks.
Funding
Next Narrative Fund to splash $40 million on African FIlmmakers
Next Narrative Africa, a Nigerian media production company and Kenyan-based investment firm HEVA Fund have launched a $40 million fund to invest in African films with budgets between $1 and $5 million. The fund, Next Narrative Africa Fund, targeting a first close in Q1 2025 and a final close by the end of Q4 2025, will provide equity investments in some projects while offering grants for others.
Access to funding is a crucial challenge for Africa’s indie filmmakers, and while Netflix and Amazon Prime’s investment in African content is useful, it can hardly close the gap.
Equity financing could provide a solution. In 2023, the success of the “Black Book,” a film produced by several recognisable names in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, showed what’s possible in film investing.
Startup investing often requires a time horizon of seven to ten years, but movies—which offer more modest returns—can return money to investors in under three years.
Funding
MultiChoice & NBCUniversal invest further $164 million into Showmax
Showmax’s pursuit of African streaming dominance has received a $164 million boost from parent companies MultiChoice and NBCUniversal. It brings the total amount invested in Showmax to $284 million.
In a trading update on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Thursday morning, MultiChoice said the latest investment will finance Showmax’s operating expenses and working budget. MultiChoice and NBCUniversal contributed according to their 70% and 30% shareholding respectively.
In November 2023, MultiChoice-owned Showmax surpassed Netflix’s subscriber count on the continent, with 2.3 million to Netflix’s 1.8 million.
To gain more ground, Showmax will continue its investment into content and technology. Its long term goal is $1 billion in revenue in five years, trading profit breakeven by 2027, a 25% EBITDA margin (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation), and 20% free cash flow margins.
Insights
Funding Tracker
This week, Ghanaian cleantech Kofa secured $5m via an SPV from the Shell Foundation through its Transforming Energy Access (TEA) platform. (September 24)
Here are other deals for the week:
- Kwiks, an HRtech startup based in Morocco, raised $827k in funding from Azur Innovation Management (AIM). (September 23)
- Nigerian ed-tech startup Tespire secured an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding. The investors were not named. (September 25)
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$65,317
|
+ 3.01%
|
+ 10.14%
|Ether
|$2,646
|
+ 2.05%
|
+ 7.15%
|Sui
|
$1.71
|
+ 0.24%%
|
+ 104.12%
|Solana
|$156.92
|
+ 5.91%
|
+ 7.15%
* Data as of 06:02 AM WAT, September 27, 2024.
- Starlink introduces $30 residential plan after Safaricom’s speed increase
- Bill Gates, Big Agriculture and the fight for the future of Africa’s farmland
- Can better urbanization policies unlock faster economic growth and development in Nigeria?
- Nigeria will become a net exporter of tech talent: Nigerian Minister Dr. Bosun Tijani
Written by: Muktar Oladunmade, Ephraim Modise, and Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
