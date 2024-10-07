👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria’s AI dream gets $1.5 million richer

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy

When Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s tech minister launched the National AI strategy, people criticised it. They saw the strategy—which provided a framework for the development and implementation of AI systems in the country—as putting the cart before the horse.

Critics highlighted the absence of crucial infrastructure—electricity and compute—needed to support the growth of AI.

Given the country’s cost-of-living crisis, many Nigerians also found it difficult to justify pursuing any ambition beyond stabilising the country’s economy.

Yet, the minister’s argument has been simple: there is no better time to ride on the wave of emerging technologies like AI to address the nation’s problem.

“We know our limitations, but we have clarity in terms of what we can do with AI and how to go about it. We may not have the compute, but we have young people that can be trained to build global AI solutions,” Bosun Tijani told TechCabal in an interview last month.

The Minister has gone on to launch Nigeria’s first Multilingual Large Language Model (LLM), alongside the National AI Strategy.

In September, Bosun Tijani was once again criticised after he announced that the ministry had received its first tranche of investment for the AI research and development fund. It was a ₦100 million ($61,500) donation from Google. The money will just be enough to purchase two Nvidia GPUs which usually costs between $30,000 and $40,000.

Bosun Tijani, at the time, said people failed to realise that the government was in talks for more funds. One of those funds is an additional $1.5 million from Luminate group. The funds which will be launched today is the latest move by the government to bolster AI development in the country. The government also plans to launch an AI collective this week as well as a National Artificial Intelligence Trust.