👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The Moonshot goal for tech in Africa

Image Source: TechCabal

On October 7, Okra joined a growing list of homegrown cloud providers in Nigeria providing local cloud alternatives to startups. Since the year began, many Nigerian startups have switched to local alternatives—Layer3 and Nobus—due to the high cost of servicing foreign options like Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Since Nigeria devalued the naira, prices of foreign cloud alternatives have shot through the roof. A $1000 cloud service that would have cost ₦458,000 ($280) in early 2023 now costs about ₦1.52 million ($940). More Nigerian startups are also signing up for local cloud providers, in part due to the flexibility of naira payments—a crucial selling point for these companies looking to reduce USD exposure.

While hosting data locally allows for better services through improved latency for these companies, local cloud providers might also be preparing to become the biggest beneficiaries of a new bill that will mandate companies in the country to have their data domiciled in Nigeria. Previously, companies’ data was often domiciled in the headquarters of Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud. But a new bill could change that, according to two people familiar with the details.

However, provisions of the new bill require more investments in hyperscale data centres across the country.

Nigeria currently has about 14 data centres nationwide, yet that number could increase as more investments go into data centres across the country. MTN Nigeria said it will complete work on a second data centre in Lagos by December 2024. CitiData plans to build six data centres in Lagos and Ogun in the next two years.

With Nigeria’s data centre market projected to reach $578.1 million by 2029, the question remains: what percentage of this market can homegrown cloud providers capture?