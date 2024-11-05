👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Getting to No

Good morning! ☀️
If you need something to reignite your relentless optimism, you should read this article by Kola Aina, a prominent African investor.
He argues that despite the historic funding downturn, the African tech ecosystem presents the world with an opportunity not to be taken lightly.
Venture Capital
A first-time fund manager raising a $50 million growth-stage fund
Getting people to give you money when you have limited experience is hard—just ask any founder raising an early-stage round how many NOs they got because of their lack of experience. If you flip the script, venture capitalists also face this classic chicken-and-egg dilemma: LPs want experience, but you need LPs to trust you before gaining that experience.
Speaking to *James, an entrepreneur and consultant raising a $50 million venture capital fund to address the shortage of growth-stage financing for African startups, I got the sense that solving this dilemma is expensive and difficult. This is mostly because there’s a need to educate high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors about the venture capital and tech landscape in Africa.
Even before speaking to LPs, he had to identify a gap that his fund would fill. The gap he saw was in the “missing middle” between early-stage funding and growth-stage funding. While early-stage funding is relatively abundant, with numerous pre-seed and seed rounds, many African companies struggle to secure Series B funding and beyond, he said. James aims to fill this gap by leading and co-investing in deals, writing checks ranging from $2 million to $5 million.
Read Moniepoint’s Case Study on Funding Women
After losing their mother, Azeezat and her siblings struggled to keep Olaiya Foods afloat. Now, with Moniepoint, they’re transforming Nigeria’s local buka scene. Click here for a deep dive into how Moniepoint is helping her and other women entrepreneurs overcome their funding challenges.
Internet
Starlink pauses new subscriptions in Nairobi due to network overload
One key goal for every business is to become oversubscribed. That is true for Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service provider Starlink in Kenya. Since its launch in the East African nation in July 2023, it has gained popularity among Kenyans seeking more reliable alternatives to local ISPs like Safaricom.
With faster speeds and relatively cheaper subscriptions, Starlink has grown to become Kenya’s tenth-largest ISP with over 8,000 subscribers. This figure is likely to increase.
That growing demand has strained its network capacity and it could no longer support additional customers. Starlink was forced to suspend new subscriptions in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and five neighbouring regions. Customers in those areas have been experiencing service disruptions.
“Starlink is working to increase internet capacity in dense urban areas in Africa as fast as possible,” said Elon Musk on X on Monday.
Issue USD and Euro accounts with Fincra
Whether you run an online marketplace, a remittance fintech, a payroll, a freelance platform or a cross-border payment app, Fincra’s multicurrency account API allows you to instantly create accounts in USD and EUR for customers without the stress of setting up a local account. Get started today.
Ride-hailing
inDrive drivers in Botswana feeling earnings pinch
Rising fuel costs in Botswana and competition for rides with Bolt are hitting the pockets of drivers of the ride-hailing platform inDrive. Some drivers say their earnings have reduced by as much as half.
Drivers also pointed out their frustration with the commission inDrive introduced in February as another contributor to reduced earnings. The ride-hailing app introduced the commission after five years of commission-free operation.
On the commission, it says it has yet to receive any formal complaints from drivers although there are channels available to voice such concerns. Additionally, inDrive said like any other business, it had to introduce the commission in order to be sustainable.
inDrive also refutes the claim that the app has seen a decline in rides since the launch of Bolt and it says it has actually seen a surge in ride activity.
Despite having enjoyed a fair amount of popularity since 2019, over the past year, inDrive has been plagued by complaints from drivers, riders, and public transport operators. The introduction of the commission and its subsequent impact on earnings is just the fuel to the fire.
With Bolt now in the foray, it has set the stage for an interesting competition landscape for ride-hailing in Botswana.
Introducing Paystack transfers in Kenya 🇰🇪
Paystack merchants in Kenya can now send single and bulk transfers to any Kenyan bank or MPESA account (including customer wallets, Paybills, and Tills) Learn more →
Logistics
Kobo360 CEO resigns a year after taking the reins
On October 29, Cikü Mugambi, CEO of Kobo360, a Nigerian logistics startup informed employees that she was resigning from her position.
Her resignation comes one year after assuming the position. Mugambi had joined the seven-year old startup in 2021, from International Finance Corporation (IFC), one of Kobo360 ’s investors. She worked as chief of staff and head of investor relations. In 2023, Obi Ozor, Kobo360 co-founder and ex-CEO exited the startup to pursue a political career and appointed Mugambi his replacement.
On the call announcing her exit, Mugambi hinted that the difficulty of raising fresh funding for the startup, which had previously raised about $78 million in debt and equity by 2021, partly influenced her decision, according to sources close to the company.
Those sources say her exit is bittersweet because Mugambi is leaving the company in a better business position than when she joined. “The revenue from the Nigerian business is now able to pay for operations and break even.”
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$68,317.22
|
– 1.04%
|
+ 10.42%
|Ether
|$2,424.54
|
– 1.77%
|
+ 0.38%
|Grass
|
$1.54
|
– 7.43%
|
+ 90.32%
|Solana
|$159.88
|
– 1.65%
|
+ 12.26%
* Data as of 06:00 AM WAT, November 5, 2024.
Opportunities
- Nearly 200 startups, including those from Nigeria, are vying for top honours in the world’s largest pitch competition, Supernova Challenge 2.0. With a $200,000 prize pool and a top prize of $100,000, it’s a great opportunity for innovative ideas to gain recognition. Startups will be judged on their market opportunity, business model, and traction. Don’t miss this opportunity to pitch your idea to global investors and win equity-free funding. Apply now and take your startup to the next level!
- The Growth4Her Accelerator is open for women that want to take their businesses to the next level. Get expert mentoring, networking, and access to alternative financing options for your SMB. Apply for Cohort 4.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Acumen West Africa Fellows Programme, a fully funded opportunity for emerging leaders in West Africa. This six-month hybrid program supports individuals who are committed to solving poverty through entrepreneurship in sectors like education, agriculture, energy, and healthcare. Participants remain in their jobs while engaging in virtual and in-person learning experiences designed to build their leadership skills. Apply by November 25.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity, a three-month hybrid program for Seed to Series A startups using AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges. Selected startups will receive equity-free support, mentoring from Google experts, and tools to scale internationally. The program includes in-person kickoff and graduation sessions, along with continuous mentorship and technical consulting. Apply by December 3.
Get 60% off Google Workspace for a Year
Start on Google Workspace with a 60% discount on your monthly subscription and pay in Naira when you pay through Mercurie. Sign up to get started now.
Written by: Muktar Oladunmade, Ganiu Oloruntade, Ephraim Modise, and Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.