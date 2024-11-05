👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Getting to No

Image Source: TechCabal

Rising fuel costs in Botswana and competition for rides with Bolt are hitting the pockets of drivers of the ride-hailing platform inDrive. Some drivers say their earnings have reduced by as much as half.

Drivers also pointed out their frustration with the commission inDrive introduced in February as another contributor to reduced earnings. The ride-hailing app introduced the commission after five years of commission-free operation.

On the commission, it says it has yet to receive any formal complaints from drivers although there are channels available to voice such concerns. Additionally, inDrive said like any other business, it had to introduce the commission in order to be sustainable.

inDrive also refutes the claim that the app has seen a decline in rides since the launch of Bolt and it says it has actually seen a surge in ride activity.

Despite having enjoyed a fair amount of popularity since 2019, over the past year, inDrive has been plagued by complaints from drivers, riders, and public transport operators. The introduction of the commission and its subsequent impact on earnings is just the fuel to the fire.

With Bolt now in the foray, it has set the stage for an interesting competition landscape for ride-hailing in Botswana.