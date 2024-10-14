One year after its launch in Kenya, Starlink has become the country’s tenth-largest internet service provider (ISP). The company has gained over 8,000 subscribers according to data from Kenya’s Communications Authority (CA).

“Starlink Internet Services Kenya that was licenced earlier in the financial year to provide satellite Internet services had a market share of 0.5 percent as of 30th June 2024,” the CA said.

Starlink’s growth is one of the fastest expansions for any ISP in Kenya, driven by strong public interest in its availability in underserved regions. In a competitive local landscape where new ISPs often take years to gain traction, Starlink’s rise signals a demand for internet access among customers previously overlooked by established providers.

While Starlink’s subscriber numbers may seem modest compared to market leaders like Safaricom and Jamii Telecommunications, which have 545,000 and 360,000 subscribers, respectively, Starlink has the potential for customer growth.

Unlike its fibre competitors, Starlink’s satellite internet doesn’t require extensive ground infrastructure. While its rivals factor in their infrastructure investments into pricing, Starlink relies on over 6,000 satellites manufactured by its parent company SpaceX. This allows Starlink to offer competitive pricing without incurring heavy infrastructure costs.

Its cheapest plan starts at KES 1,300 ($10) for up to 200 Mbps. There’s also a residential package available for KES 4,000 ($31), offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, priced lower than similar plans from other ISPs.

Yet this advantage has put Starlink in a challenging position in the Kenyan market. Rivals like Safaricom have asked the regulator to impose stricter entry requirements for independent satellite operators. Safaricom also upgraded its fibre speeds to retain customers considering switching to Starlink, while other competitors offered discounts.

Despite the intense rivalry, Safaricom said it is open to partnerships with companies like Starlink. Although details are scanty, such a collaboration could allow Starlink to take advantage of Safaricom’s extensive logistical network for distribution.

