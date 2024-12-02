Newsletters

👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Holcim’s billion dollar windfall

2nd December 2024
In partnership with
moniepoint logo

Happy new month!☀️

The spotlight is back on compliance for fintechs and other financial service providers. Coincidentally, it is a running theme in today’s newsletter.

SmileID, a fraud detection startup, revealed in its new eKYC report that it recorded 200 million digital identity verifications in Nigeria between October 2022 and October 2024.

Fintechs, adapting to stricter KYC rules, are using biometrics and National Identification Number (NIN) verification, a combination that SmileID says is four times more effective, to detect and fight fraud.

Read SmileID’s eKYC report.

today's edition image

Banking

Nigeria’s Central Bank fines 29 banks $9 million

Truly Shocking GIF
Image Source: Zikoko Memes

It seems compliance professionals will remain in high demand in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

At the annual bankers’ dinner on Friday, Nigeria’s Central Bank governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed that 29 Nigerian banks were fined a combined ₦15 billion ($9 million) for violating anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations.

While this sends shock ripples across the entire financial ecosystem, it makes sense for the apex bank which has prioritised strong compliance under Cardoso.

This move will likely push more fintechs—and even crypto fintech companies now close to being regulated—to ramp up compliance hiring. One of the reasons is the illicit money flows in Nigeria that led to tighter Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for fintechs, closer monitoring of remittance startups on enhanced due diligence (EDD) checks, and Binance’s regulatory troubles.

Compliance professionals are having their moment. Four top Nigerian fintechs—OPay, Palmpay, Kuda, and Moniepoint—have hired a total of 24 compliance officers in 2024.

Crypto companies are currently part of a framework that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is using to regulate crypto. Customer due diligence is key to this process; the regulator is working with crypto startups to track how they collect and store user data and monitor crypto transactions. 

Some crypto startups, like Yellow Card, have made key compliance hires this past year.

Compliance professionals are not the flashy hires like software engineers and product leaders that conventionally show signs of growth in fintechs. But they’re growing in relevance to the financial services sector in its fight against fraud.

The penalty fines on the 29 banks will keep everyone on their toes as they try to tighten security. One message is clear: non-compliance is expensive.

Read About Moniepoint’s Impact on Pharmacies
Moniepoint image

Do you remember what you bought the last time you visited a pharmacy? Data from Moniepoint’s pharmacy case study reveals it was likely a painkiller. Click here to discover how Moniepoint is enabling access to healthcare through payments and funding for community pharmacies.

Banking

CBN to penalise banks for cash shortages

Olayemi Cardoso
Image source: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

Long before Nigeria had a cash crunch—due to the ill-timed currency redesign—POS operators were often the last resort for getting cash. These days POS terminals seem to be the only option as there is a cash shortage at ATMs and banking halls.

What was once a solution for many Nigerians is growing to become a nightmare as many Nigerians now rely solely on POS operators—and sometimes cope with their exorbitant charges—to get cash.

On Friday, the CBN said it would begin penalising banks that fail to provide cash to customers at their automated teller machines (ATMs). The announcement will come as a relief for many Nigerians who struggle to access cash.

The CBN has also set up a new monitoring system to ensure banks comply with the directive. Any bank that fails to measure up to the CBN’s new standards will be penalised—although the CBN did not disclose the kind of penalty. 

While the CBN is moving to address cash shortages in banks, its cashless policy also played a part in the cash shortages. The CBN in its bid to encourage cashless policy reduced money supply to banks, limiting weekly over-the-counter withdrawals at ₦500,000 ($298,000). The bank now plans to inject an additional ₦1.4 trillion ($833.5 million) into the economy to alleviate cash shortages at ATMs and bank branches.

Get Fincra’s Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024 for FREE
Fincra image

Fincra in collaboration with The Paypers have released the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024. This report examines the key challenges and innovative solutions defining the future of seamless cross-border payments and remittances across the continent, among other topics, with key experts. 

Get this valuable, free resource today!

Companies

Holcim agrees to sell its Lafarge business in Nigeria for $1 billion

This is business meme
Image Source: Google

Few companies have nailed how to use mergers and acquisitions (M&As)—and divestments—as a strategy to grow and expand their businesses. When you think of M&A machines, if one tier-1 Nigerian bank doesn’t come to mind, remember the Holcim Group.

When CEO Miljan Gutovic told the World Economic Forum in January 2024, “If [the company] can, [it] will do 30 deals if it makes sense,” few people took him up on his offer.

Yet, the Swiss-based building conglomerate is about to pocket $1 billion from a divestment deal in Nigeria. Holcim, a majority shareholder in Lafarge Africa, agreed to sell its 83.8% shares at equity value to Chinese company, Huaxin Cement. The deal is expected to be completed in 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Lafarge is Nigeria’s third-largest cement maker producing up to 10.5 million tonnes of cement yearly at full capacity. Holcim finalised the Lafarge acquisition in 2015 after describing it as a “merger of equals.” The merger was both companies’ plan to put Lafarge back on the map. Since 2018, the cement maker has been locked in a perennial battle against second-placed BUA Cement and won on a few occasions.

With a $1 billion exit, this is good business for Holcim which moves on to the next thing.

Holcim has traditionally adopted a move-fast approach to its acquisitions business. In H1 2024, it acquired 11 companies and sold four. In the third quarter of 2024, Holcim continued with six further acquisitions in Europe and Latin America.

Selling off its Nigerian business is on-brand for Holcim. It is also at the centre of a competitive sell-off in Kenya with Bamburi Cement, where it holds a 58.6% majority stake. Bamburi Cement received two offers from Tanzania’s Amsons Group and Kenya’s Savannah Clinker.

Amsons and Savannah Clinker submitted $182.9 million and $197.2 million bids respectively to acquire shares in the struggling Bamburi. Shareholders will vote by December 5, 2024, and the new owners are expected to be announced in 2025.

Holcim has announced its plan to refocus its North American operations and go public in 2025.

Introducing Paystack transfers in Kenya 🇰🇪
Paystack image

Paystack merchants in Kenya can now send single and bulk transfers to any Kenyan bank or MPESA account (including customer wallets, Paybills, and Tills) Learn more →

Regulation

Nigerian BDCs to buy forex directly from commercial and merchant banks

BDCs meme
GIF Source: Imgflip

Since Nigeria’s Central Bank unified the foreign exchange rates last year, it has sought ways to ensure that the FX market is efficient, well-regulated, and transparent. 

That involved revoking the licences of illegal bureau de change (BDC) operators and cracking down on street traders. In its latest efforts, the CBN will now allow licensed BDC operators to purchase foreign exchange directly from authorised dealers—commercial and merchant banks. In February, the CBN resumed selling FX to BDCs after former CBN Godwin Emefiele had banned the sale for three years. 

“Authorised Dealers—commercial and merchant banks—are required to facilitate foreign exchange transactions to all firms and persons in the FX market, complete due diligence; ensure compliance with extant laws, guidelines and circulars; provide convenient market access channels (including digital solutions); and ensure transparent pricing to their customers,” the CBN said in its Friday November 30 circular. 

The CBN will also place a limit on how much FX banks can sell to BDCs each month. 

Both BDC operators and authorised dealers are now required to send daily reports of all their transactions to the CBN, allowing the CBN to have real-time information about how FX is being used in the market.

The CBN will also publish daily transactional rates, ensuring that market participants, including BDCs, have access to reliable data. The new arrangement would allow Nigerians access FX at fair prices due to the CBN’s focus real-time reporting of all transactions. 

Get Up to 5% Discount on Your Monthly Subscription
Mercurie image

Pay for Google Workspace in Naira with Mercurie and save up to 5% monthly! Enjoy seamless payments, avoid currency hassles, and keep your business running smoothly. Simplify your subscription today. Click here now to get started!

CRYPTO TRACKER

The World Wide Web3

Source:

CoinMarketCap logo

Coin Name

Current Value

Day

Month

Bitcoin $96,896

+ 0.39%

+ 39.22%

Ether $3,707

+ 0.26%

+ 47.70%

Ripple $2.45

+ 30.28%

+ 378.17%

Solana $230.11

– 2.79%

+ 38.18%

* Data as of 06:15 AM WAT, December 2, 2024.

Job openings



There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board. If you have job opportunities to share, please submit them at bit.ly/tcxjobs

Get A Grey Virtual Card for Free
Grey Ad Banner

This Black Friday, Grey has an amazing offer for you! You can get a virtual USD Card (usually $4) for FREE. This offer is valid from 27 November – Dec 3 only and is open to new and existing users without a Grey card. Visit grey.co/blackfriday to learn how. T’s & C’s apply.

Written by: Faith Omoniyi & Emmanuel Nwosu

Edited by: Timi Odueso & Ganiu Oloruntade

Want more of TechCabal?

Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.

  • The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
  • Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
  • TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal

P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.

Email Us

Read Next

Read more