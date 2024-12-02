👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Holcim’s billion dollar windfall

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

It seems compliance professionals will remain in high demand in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

At the annual bankers’ dinner on Friday, Nigeria’s Central Bank governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed that 29 Nigerian banks were fined a combined ₦15 billion ($9 million) for violating anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations.

While this sends shock ripples across the entire financial ecosystem, it makes sense for the apex bank which has prioritised strong compliance under Cardoso.

This move will likely push more fintechs—and even crypto fintech companies now close to being regulated—to ramp up compliance hiring. One of the reasons is the illicit money flows in Nigeria that led to tighter Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for fintechs, closer monitoring of remittance startups on enhanced due diligence (EDD) checks, and Binance’s regulatory troubles.

Compliance professionals are having their moment. Four top Nigerian fintechs—OPay, Palmpay, Kuda, and Moniepoint—have hired a total of 24 compliance officers in 2024.

Crypto companies are currently part of a framework that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is using to regulate crypto. Customer due diligence is key to this process; the regulator is working with crypto startups to track how they collect and store user data and monitor crypto transactions.

Some crypto startups, like Yellow Card, have made key compliance hires this past year.

Compliance professionals are not the flashy hires like software engineers and product leaders that conventionally show signs of growth in fintechs. But they’re growing in relevance to the financial services sector in its fight against fraud.

The penalty fines on the 29 banks will keep everyone on their toes as they try to tighten security. One message is clear: non-compliance is expensive.