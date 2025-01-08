👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s bold move

Image Source: Starlink

Kenya’s Communications Authority is shaking up the satellite internet landscape with a bold proposal to raise licensing fees for providers like Starlink—potentially increasing the cost of a 15-year license by 10x.

The move, aimed at tightening regulations and ensuring technology neutrality, will raise concerns within the industry.

While the CA claims the rules could boost oversight and open up opportunities for more infrastructure, smaller satellite ISPs will find the increased costs challenging.

Starlink, the newest but biggest player in the space, is expanding rapidly in the country and will likely be able to pass that cost on to customers. However, its competitors, four of which have a combined 1,000 customers, may not have as much wiggle room.

Yet, some companies will be pleased with the new proposals, like local telecoms companies. These new fees will mean threats to their dominance of internet services will need deep pockets.

In August 2024, Safaricom wrote to the Communications Authority asking that satellite service providers should only operate in Kenya subject to partnering with an existing local licensee. It might not have gotten its wish, but these proposals definitely protect local players.

Read Adonijah’s report on the proposed changes here.