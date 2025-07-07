👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Takealot wants a lot

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

After three years, Nigerian banks have finally opened the gates for naira debit cards to roam globally again. That means you can now pay for your Apple Music, Amazon orders, or even that random item on AliExpress with the same card you use for Jumia.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Wema Bank are leading the comeback, confirming that their Premium Naira Cards and Naira Mastercards are once again enabled for international transactions—online transactions, POS machines, and ATMs abroad.

Why was there even a restriction? The year was 2022 and the survival of key sectors in the Nigerian economy were under threat. Foreign exchange was scarce, oil revenues were shaky, and Nigeria’s Central Bank’s managed exchange rate wasn’t helping. Eventually, financial institutions pulled the plug on global naira transactions. To keep their playlists going, people turned to virtual dollar cards from fintechs like Chipper Cash, Eversend, Cardtonic, and Payday.

What changed? It appears the confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market is slowly creeping back to Nigeria’s Central Bank. The naira has shown signs of appreciation and diaspora remittances are now over $20 billion.

This is a curveball for virtual card providers. When banks locked international payments, startups like Chipper Cash, Eversend, Cardtonic, and Payday, stepped in with dollar cards. But now? These companies will have to step it up: offer better rates, more flexibility, or risk becoming irrelevant.

This is because not everyone will keep paying extra for what their naira card can now do natively. And in Nigeria’s fast-moving payment space, only the most adaptable will survive the next chapter.