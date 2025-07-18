👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Mawingu is winging a sale

Image Source: Mawingu

Kenya’s Mawingu Networks wasn’t always fibre and fixed wireless. It started as an underdog, using cheap, creative tech like old TV frequencies to beam internet to these communities.

The company has spent the last decade doing what the big telecom operators wouldn’t: bringing internet access to rural communities. Soon, global backers like Microsoft and the US Development Finance Corporation, which loaned Mawingu over $4 million, saw potential and helped the company get started.

Today, Mawingu is a much bigger player, and it’s trading some of its independence for scale.

Here’s the tea☕: South Africa’s Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II (PRIF II), a private equity vehicle, wants a 35% controlling stake in the internet company. The deal is still pending approval from the Comesa Competition Commission (CCC).

ICYMI: In 2024, Mawingu raised $15 million in debt funding to expand its fibre and wireless footprint in Kenya and acquire Habari, a Tanzanian internet service provider (ISP). This deal with PRIF II could mark a turning point for Mawingu.

Why does this matter? Because Mawingu is trying to amp up internet access. If it succeeds, the approach to internet expansion and rural access could change across Africa. This is more than a deal. It is a test of whether a small, purpose-driven company can win a game built for giants.

Mawingu’s rural-first approach could prove defensible or vulnerable. And with new owners and bigger expectations, there is more concern as to whether Mawingu can grow without losing sight of its mission.