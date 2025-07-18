👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Mawingu is winging a sale

TGIF. ☀️
Lovable, the poster startup for “vibe coding” has become a unicorn after eight months in business. Yesterday, the company raised $200 million Series A at a $1.8 billion valuation. It previously raised $7.5 million pre-seed funding in October 2024 when it came out of stealth, and $15 million pre-Series A later this February.
With $75 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), investors valued Lovable at 24X multiple. In the history of hockey-stick growths, this is as hockey-stick as it can get.
We wonder which startup’s next? Cursor? Bolt.new? It seems AI vibe coding startups have found insane product-market fit. Check if your developer is a vibe coder today.👀
Let’s dive in.
Internet
South African fund moves to take 35% of rural internet pioneer, Mawingu Networks
Kenya’s Mawingu Networks wasn’t always fibre and fixed wireless. It started as an underdog, using cheap, creative tech like old TV frequencies to beam internet to these communities.
The company has spent the last decade doing what the big telecom operators wouldn’t: bringing internet access to rural communities. Soon, global backers like Microsoft and the US Development Finance Corporation, which loaned Mawingu over $4 million, saw potential and helped the company get started.
Today, Mawingu is a much bigger player, and it’s trading some of its independence for scale.
Here’s the tea☕: South Africa’s Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II (PRIF II), a private equity vehicle, wants a 35% controlling stake in the internet company. The deal is still pending approval from the Comesa Competition Commission (CCC).
ICYMI: In 2024, Mawingu raised $15 million in debt funding to expand its fibre and wireless footprint in Kenya and acquire Habari, a Tanzanian internet service provider (ISP). This deal with PRIF II could mark a turning point for Mawingu.
Why does this matter? Because Mawingu is trying to amp up internet access. If it succeeds, the approach to internet expansion and rural access could change across Africa. This is more than a deal. It is a test of whether a small, purpose-driven company can win a game built for giants.
Mawingu’s rural-first approach could prove defensible or vulnerable. And with new owners and bigger expectations, there is more concern as to whether Mawingu can grow without losing sight of its mission.
Paying 2% or more on every transaction adds up fast.
For businesses in e-commerce, logistics, travel, fintech, and more, every naira counts. Fincra helps you save more with 1% NGN fees capped at ₦300. Ideal for high-value or high-volume transactions. Get started for free with just your email address!
Startups
Wabeh, a Kenyan BNPL startup, pauses operations as it battles high loan defaults
Wabeh was supposed to make smartphone ownership painless, just a 30% deposit, a few installments, and a brand new phone is yours. The startup positioned itself as a friend to the everyday Kenyan consumers and small retailers, creating access to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) for devices. But now, this bridge is cracking.
Here’s what happened: In July, Wabeh, a Kenyan buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) startup, quietly paused operations with its vendor network, citing a need to “simplify” its operational model. Behind that PR lingo are growing customer defaults, cash flow strain, and no digital credit licence from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).
The startup’s retail partners say repayment rates are collapsing. Like it is with BNPL businesses, the loan defaults are crippling the business; less than half of the devices financed on Wabeh get paid back. In a business where you pay for devices upfront with the hope that users return the favour, that can be a damning sentence.
Here’s what to know: Wabeh isn’t a lender, at least not on paper. But it operates as one—fronting cash to vendors, managing repayments, and locking phones when people fall behind. This sidesteps CBK’s regulations. Wabeh took on credit risk without the tools, capital, or protections lenders have.
This worked while repayment was high and the market was wide open. Now, both are slipping. And with new rules—like the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024—that could place BNPL models under CBK’s purview, the company’s middle-ground model is running out of room.
Yet, loan default is not peculiar to Kenyan BNPL businesses like Wabeh. Across banking and micro-lending, the defaults are hitting new highs, and credit providers are in a race to plug the multiple leaks. Wabeh wants to pause, think, and try again.
Paga Engine powers the boldest ideas in Africa
“Across various use cases and industries, Paga Engine provides reliable rails for your business needs to run smoothly and grow sustainably.” – Tayo Oviosu. Read the full article.
Banking
UBA wants $103 million from shareholders
2025 is the year when Nigerian banks are hungry for more. UBA, a tier-1 Nigerian lender, plans to raise ₦157 billion ($103 million) in fresh capital through a rights issue of 3.15 billion new shares to shareholders.
In essence, for every 13 shares an existing shareholder already owns, they have the right to buy one new share at ₦50 ($0.03) per share, compared to the market price of ₦50.50 ($0.03). This amounts to a discount of 50 kobo at the close of business on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. UBA’s shares closed at ₦46 ($0.03) per share on Thursday.
Why does this matter? UBA had previously raised ₦239 billion ($157 million) during a rights issue in November 2024. Nigeria’s Central Bank says commercial banks with international licences must raise their capital base to at least ₦500 billion ($328 million) before the March 2026 deadline. The apex bank periodically mandates recapitalisation efforts to ensure banks are capable of supporting the growth and development of the local economy. UBA, which operates in 24 African countries, is conducting a rights issue to raise new capital and meet the CBN’s capitalisation targets.
Zoom out: 2025 has been bullish for Nigerian bank stocks. Yesterday, GTCO became the first banking stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to cross ₦100 Naira ($0.06) per share, just a week after listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Investors are clearly buying into this recapitalisation era.
Big picture: Four banks have completed their recapitalisation drives: Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Lotus Bank, and EcoBank. For UBA, a second capital raise will inch it closer to the ₦500 billion ($328 million) goal. Smaller lenders unable to raise enough capital by the deadline will have to pursue mergers, acquisitions, or have their licences downgraded.
Connect Paystack to the world’s best tools!
With the Paystack Integrations Directory, connect to 60+ powerful apps to streamline your business. Learn more here →
Insights
Funding Tracker
This week, Moroccan startup Ora Technologies raised $7.5 million in a Series A round led by Azur Innovation Management, with participation from local strategic investors. (Jul 15)
Here are the other deals for the week:
- Lagos-based credit recovery startup BFREE secured $3 million in debt funding from the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund. (Jul 14)
- South African crypto payments solution provider MoneyBadger raised S$400,000 in a pre-seed round of funding. (July 17)
- Nigerian legal tech startup PocketLawyers secured an undisclosed investment from Nubia Capital to expand its AI-powered legal tools across Africa. (July 15)
- Cairo-based fintech startup PALM secured a seven-figure pre-seed funding led by 4DX Ventures, with participation from Plus VC and global angel investors. (July 15)
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more funding announcements. Before you go, what are the three tiers that define Africa’s AI readiness on the global stage? Read here.
Be the smartest person in the room; subscribe to The Big Daily.
You might not be the smartest person in the room but Zikoko Citizen’s newsletter, The Big Daily can make you sound like one. We make the biggest news around the world less boring and easier to understand. Subscribe here and never miss out on major updates.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$120,658
|
+ 1.87%
|
+ 14.33%
|Ether
|$3,643
|
+ 8.65%
|
+ 43.25%
|XRP
|$3.62
|
+ 16.63%
|
+ 66.81%
|Solana
|$183.55
|
+ 7.01%
|
+ 23.30%
* Data as of 06.30 AM WAT, July 18, 2025.
Unlock the secrets to financial freedom at the Naira Life Conference by Zikoko
The Naira Life Conference will bring together finance experts, industry leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs who will share their own journeys and offer actionable strategies to make your financial dreams a reality. Think: bold conversations, immersive workshops, and content tracks that hand you a playbook for building real wealth. It’s happening on August 8 at the Jewel Aeida, Lekki. Get tickets here to secure a spot.
Opportunities
- MEST Africa has opened applications for its 2026 AI Startup Programme. The 12-month training and incubation programme will equip West African software developers aged 21–30 with the skills to build scalable AI startups. Selected participants will undergo seven months of hands-on training in Ghana starting January 2026, followed by a four-month incubation for the most promising teams. Applications close August 22, 2025. Apply here.
- Applications are still open for the 2025 FATE Institute Fellowship, a two-year, part-time and virtual programme for experienced Nigerian professionals passionate about entrepreneurship and policy reform. The fellowship is open to candidates with at least 10 years of relevant experience and a completed or ongoing Master’s or PhD in fields like Economics, Law, or Political Science. Fellows will work remotely, contribute to research on Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, engage with policymakers, and take part in virtual policy discussions, without needing to leave their current roles. Apply by July 25.
- We’re launching TechCabal Insights Market Researcher™, a tool that helps you find and analyse African tech and business data in seconds. Whether you’re looking for startup funding numbers, market trends, or investor activity, it does the digging for you—fast and accurately. Be the first to try it. Join the waitlist.
- Nithio is offering $50,000–$500,000 in flexible financing to clean energy startups in Kenya and Nigeria. Eligible companies include solar home system providers, clean cooking ventures, and businesses selling appliances like solar fridges or mills. Applications open on July 21; learn more.
Written by: Opeyemi Kareem, Ifeoluwa Aigbiniode, and Stephen Agwaibor
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
- TNW: Francophone Africa: insider insights and analysis of Francophone’s tech ecosystem
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.