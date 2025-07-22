Infinity Health, IntraHub partner to automate compliance for Africa’s pharma industry 

Infinity Health Africa, a Nigerian regulatory technology and market access company, has partnered with IntraHub Africa, a pharmacovigilance service provider, to automate regulatory compliance and quality assurance in the continent’s fast-growing pharmaceutical sector.

The collaboration aims to digitise pharmacovigilance processes and improve regulatory readiness for pharmaceutical companies, many of whom face steep hurdles in meeting global standards. The firms combine Infinity Health’s digital regulatory infrastructure with IntraHub’s pharmacovigilance technology to create an end-to-end compliance solution.

At the heart of the offering is Infinity’s proprietary platform ONBOARD, which manages product registration, licencing, and post-marketing surveillance. IntraHub’s IntraVigi™ platform enables drugmakers and health providers to track adverse drug reactions (ADRs), maintain safety reports, and comply with international pharmacovigilance standards.

“The lack of quality documentation is a key compliance bottleneck in Africa’s regulatory landscape, said Irene Nwaukwa, CEO of Infinity Health Africa. “This partnership will provide hands-on support for registration, documentation, and patient safety—combining Infinity Health’s regulatory backbone with IntraHub’s tech-first pharmacovigilance solutions.”

Africa’s pharmaceutical market is projected to grow to $70 billion by 2030, but challenges like fragmented regulations, limited digital infrastructure, and weak pharmacovigilance systems have slowed progress. Regulators across the continent are tightening standards, prompting manufacturers and distributors to seek more robust compliance tools. Nigeria’s NAFDAC, for example, now requires mandatory bioequivalence studies for all generic drugs submitted for registration. In Kenya, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board introduced new pharmacovigilance and post‑market surveillance rules in mid‑2022.

Through their collaboration, Infinity Health Africa and IntraHub Africa aim to help pharmaceutical businesses strengthen their regulatory documentation, improve readiness for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), simplify tracking and analysis of drug reactions, build pharmacovigilance and patient safety systems, and promote regulatory excellence across every stage of operation.

“Through this partnership, we are bringing together expertise, technology, and a shared vision to help companies thrive, compete globally, and keep patients safe,” Pharm. Abubakar Mukhtar, CEO of IntraHub Africa, stated.

Having managed over 200 regulatory submissions, these two companies say they are well-positioned to shape a more rigorous and tech-enabled regulatory environment for pharmaceutical companies across Africa.

