Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has developed a real-time portal to track all VAT-eligible electronic transactions and is mandating integration from banks, card schemes, fintechs, and payment service providers, according to an internal presentation seen by TechCabal, part of an aggressive push to plug tax leakages in the fast-growing digital economy.

“This system represents a transformative leap in transaction visibility. By monitoring VAT-eligible activities in real time, we are fostering a fair and transparent digital marketplace for all stakeholders,” Zacch Adedeji, the executive chairman of FIRS, said in a statement.

Called the ‘Transaction Monitoring System,’ the portal requires financial institutions to route transactions through it, giving FIRS real-time visibility into VAT-eligible payments and where deductions may apply.

The move marks a major shift in how the tax agency enforces compliance in the financial services industry. Integrating with the portal will enable FIRS to automatically assess taxpayer thresholds and reconcile invoices. While the agency will not collect taxes directly through the portal, it will use it to monitor transactions in real time through a centralised dashboard.

“Nigeria’s digital economy has experienced exponential growth, transforming how businesses operate and process transactions,” FIRS said in the statement. “However, this expansion has outpaced traditional tax monitoring methods, creating gaps in transaction visibility and compliance.”

The agency built the “platform (to) focus on real-time data collection, monitoring and ensuring complete transparency in the digital world,” the statement added. FIRS also claims that it is using “encryption and AI-driven validation to maintain transaction integrity.”

Financial institutions are being asked to connect to the portal because they can accurately document taxes on millions of micro-transactions, as banks must only report transactions above ₦5 million ($3,200). By plugging the institutions in, the tax agency captures the single biggest leakage point for consumption taxes and can audit tax declarations against bank records. The agency can also standardise all information on taxable transactions.

In June 2025, President Bol Tinubu’s administration enacted new tax laws that empower the tax agency to automate tax processes. Under Section 71 of the Tax Administration Act, the agency can now deploy technology to handle tax assessment, collection, accounting, and data gathering. The law also imposes steep penalties for non-compliance under Section 103. ₦1 million ($652) for the first day of failure to grant system access and ₦10,000 ($6.5) for each additional day of default.

But those laws will take effect in January 2026, so the agency is relying on Section 25(4) of the FIRS Act, which gives it the same power with a 30-day notice to the taxpayer.

While collecting transaction data to improve tax compliance is legal, that data is not a definitive indicator of tax liability. Before relying on financial data, the tax agency cross-checks it against self-assessments, where individuals and businesses can claim deductions. If someone earns ₦5 million ($3,265) annually, they are not taxed on the entire amount, as eligible deductions reduce the taxable income.

How does it work?

During several Zoom meetings with financial institutions, FIRS officials presented the agency’s plan and roadmap for integrating the Transaction Monitoring System into their digital infrastructure, according to one person who attended the meetings. To onboard, institutions must register directly on the portal and integrate via APIs before activating their dashboard.

In a typical transaction flow, once a payment is received, financial institutions must first share the transaction data via API with FIRS’ VAT Rev Assure system, the agency’s tech-enabled tool to ensure all VAT is accurately calculated and promptly remitted, before sending it to the portal.

For payment service providers (PSPs) like Paystack and Flutterwave, if VAT is not collected at checkout, they must calculate VAT on the total transaction value. If VAT is included at checkout, PSPs are required to submit either the merchant’s VAT or the PSP’s VAT amount alongside the transaction data. All institutions must record both the VAT amount and the gross payment value for consumer payments.

To facilitate this, PSPs will log in to a secure admin portal to share real-time transaction data, including the VAT component, for both merchants and customers. The data is then grouped accordingly and pushed to the Transaction Monitoring System. A streamlined support channel is available for handling refunds.

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Join Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Early bird tickets now 20% off—don’t snooze! moonshot.techcabal.com