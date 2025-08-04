Kenya’s DigiTax gets FIRS approval to offer e-invoicing in Nigeria

DigiTax, a Kenyan e-invoicing startup, has been approved by Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as an Access Point Provider and System Integrator, allowing it to connect businesses to the government’s e-invoicing platform as Nigeria ramps up digital tax enforcement for large companies.

“This milestone solidifies DigiTax’s position as a trusted partner in helping businesses comply with real-time electronic invoicing mandates across the continent,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

DigiTax builds software that connects business invoicing systems directly to tax authorities’ digital platforms. In Kenya, its biggest market, DigiTax is integrated with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s electronic tax invoice management system (eTIMS). The startup also operates in Zambia, where it works with the Smart Invoice system, which is legally mandatory for VAT-registered taxpayers.

The expansion marks DigiTax’s entry into West Africa following earlier licences in Kenya and Zambia, and signals its intention to become a cross-border tax compliance partner as African tax authorities tighten oversight and digitise invoicing systems. Nigeria becomes its third active market and its second largest by taxpayer base, after Kenya, which leads with projected 2025 tax revenues of about $19.9 billion, followed by Nigeria at $16.8 billion.

In July, FIRS launched the national e-invoicing regime under the Electronic Fiscal System (EFS). The system, effective August 1, 2025, follows a pilot that began in November 2024 involving selected large taxpayers. With the pilot over, all companies earning ₦5 billion ($3.3 million) or more annually must register, integrate with the FIRS invoicing platform, and transmit invoices in real time.

The company claims it now supports over 800 businesses across sectors such as retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and professional services, offering integrations with tools like QuickBooks, Zoho, Odoo, and Sage.

In Nigeria, DigiTax’s suite is tailored for the new FIRS requirements, including real-time invoice validation, ERP or API integrations, and workflows for both B2B and B2C transactions. It also offers onboarding support to help businesses adjust to the phased rollout of the national e-invoicing regime.

DigiTax earns revenue through annual subscriptions, transaction fees, and integration costs. Its core clients are large firms, defined in Kenya as those with at least $1.2 million in annual turnover, but it also serves smaller businesses.

DigiTax’s expansion playbook prioritises tax environments ready for real-time invoicing and where existing clients operate regionally. DigiTax is backed by Equitable Ventures, Higa VC, and angel investors, and runs a 25-person team across tax, engineering, and customer operations.

